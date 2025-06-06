Spartans' Batt's Early Relentlessness Should Be Inspiring for Donors
Michigan State's new athletic director, J Batt, does not officially start his position for another two weeks, but it already feels like he is in midseason form with the way he is taking on his first few days at Michigan State.
The early relentlessness and the message that he is conveying have Spartan fans encouraged but also is inspiring potential donors to invest in what is going to be a winning product over the near future. Batt made some comments at his introductory press conference that speak volumes.
"My first priority is to listen, to ask a bunch of questions," Batt said when he addressed the media after his presser. "So, I'll meet with all of our head coaches, I'll meet with all of our staff, and then, I'll hit the road. I don't sit still well. And so, I'll be on the road to meet with donors and supporters, our trustees, and I'll learn, I'll learn a lot."
For Michigan State to be a successful and winning university in the new era of college athletics, NIL fundraising and paying players is one of the top priorities. Batt has elite experience and success in fundraising, as he gathered $78.2 million in his first year with Georgia Tech, an alumni base of roughly 600,000.
The donors and supporters of Michigan State athletics have to be blown away by the comments that Batt made and the overall message that he is providing is a breath of fresh air for many. He is motivated to hit the ground running and travel the country to find potential donors.
The early aggression towards making the Spartans a powerhouse program once again has to impress many of the potential individuals or organizations that may be interested in giving money to the program.
"I'll tell you, I believe as we head into the revenue share of the post house settlement (hopefully), what that requires will change, and how we approach that space will change," Batt said while up at the podium.
More money means better players and facilities. Better players and facilities mean more championships, and more championships mean a higher standing in the realm of college athletics across the country. Batt knows Michigan State deserves more, and he is ready to fight for it.
