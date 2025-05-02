Jon Gruden Receives Gifts From MSU, Exhibits His Spartan Knowledge
Evidently, Michigan State has a big-time supporter that most people probably didn't know it had.
Former Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden revealed his incredibly deep knowledge of Spartan athletics on Friday when he posted a video of himself opening a box that had been gifted to him from Michigan State.
Inside the box were gifts like a Spartan helmet, plenty of Michigan State apparel, a Kirk Cousins jersey, a custom basketball jersey, Michigan State shoes and a Michigan State putter cover.
"I love freakin' Michigan State," Gruden said. "You know, Duffy Dougherty used to coach at Michigan State when they had Bubba Smith, they had great players. And then, you think about the history of coaching -- George Perles comes into Michigan State, Nick Saban, Denny Stolz, and all of a sudden, Mark Dantonio comes in and starts winning 10 games every year.
"Guys like Kirk Cousins, Le'Veon Bell, Andre Rison. Freakin' A. How about Plaxico Burress? Try covering him on a 50/50 ball."
Gruden knows plenty about Michigan State hoops as well.
"When I really think of Michigan State, I think of a lot of great athletes. When I was a ball boy at Indiana for the Hoosier basketball team, we were kicking everybody's a--. Until one guy walked into East Lansing, he wore No. 33. He had a beautiful smile. He used to piss me off. His name was "Magic" Johnson. Back then, they called him Earvin. They had another guy named Greg Kelser. They used to really tick me off.
"Jud Heathcote was their head coach. He had this bald head, he'd be ripping into refs. I said, 'I want to be Jud Heathcote.' Now, they got Tom Izzo. And probably my favorite NBA player is Draymond Green. You know why? Because the guy's a bada--."
Gruden would raise the football helmet.
"This helmet, Michigan State -- Carl Banks, Percy Snow," he said. "Think about it. Lorenzo White. The men that have worn this color. Guys like Brian Hoyer.
"Kirk Gibson. Do you remember the [1988] World Series when Kirk Gibson hit that home run off [Dennis] Eckersley? Vin Scully, one of the greatest calls in history. I mean, Gibson could hardly walk. He pinch hits and hits a home runner that wins the game.
"Kirk Gibson was a great receiver at Michigan State. Not a lot of people know that. He was a true Spartan."
Gruden made sure to give East Lansing its flowers, as well.
"You ever been to East Lansing?" he asked. "It's a great college town. It's a historic place, man."
Gruden listed several more names, including former running back Sherman Lewis, who Gruden said "trained him in coaching."
It's safe to say the Spartans have a fan in Jon Gruden.
