Michigan State Spartans Insider on Legacy of Basketball (Tom Izzo), Football (Jonathan Smith)
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's two most popular sports are in two very different situations as far as coaching goes.
On the football side, you have Jonathan Smith, whose legacy in East Lansing is only beginning as he goes into his second season at the helm at just 46 years old. Slowly but surely, Smith is showing signs of building a foundation on the recruiting trail, including the return of the Spartans' Polynesian pipeline.
On the men's basketball side, you have Tom Izzo, who recently became the all-time winningest head coach in Big Ten history, has already established his legacy at Michigan State but could certainly add to it with just one more national title.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp break down the two coaches' legacies on this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a transcript from Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference following the Spartans' win over Purdue on Tuesday:
Izzo: "Well, these teams take a lot out of you. It was a hell of a game. It was like [Gene] Keady and [Jud] Heathcote. I mean, it was -- both teams only got 48 shots up. They shot 51 [percent], we shot 58 [percent], which is odd. There weren't a lot of rebounds to be had when you shoot that well. Uncharacteristically, we shot poor from the free-throw line, but 20 assists on 28 baskets, eight turnovers, those are ingredients that help you win games. And I thought so many of our guys -- I mean, our bench was 15-of-21 and did an unbelievable job. Frankie Fidler came back and did some things. Tre Holloman was dynamite. Coop [Carson Cooper] and Coen, Coen Carr did a yeoman's job, and our starters -- Jeremy Fears, he had to -- we did a hell of a job on [Braden] Smith because he's a hell of a player. And we didn't do a hell of a job on Kaufman [Trey Kaufman-Renn], but he's even a better player, I think. And we tried to double a little bit; he made some good shots, some good plays. But in general, we outrebounded them by a couple, the turnovers are a big thing, we had 10 steals, and they had four. And I'm going to stay on this: this team has owned us, they really have. Last few years, they've owned us. And it's because they're well-coached. They got a good team. The guys were classy after the game, and I felt like these two programs kind of mirror each other in a lot of ways. And I feel fortunate and good to win a game like that."
