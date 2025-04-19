Offensive Explosion Pushes Spartans Past Ohio State
The Michigan State Spartans (21-15, 7-9) dominated in its Game 1 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-15, 2-14) on Friday afternoon, scoring early and often for an 11-4 win at Jeff Isbia Field at McLane Stadium.
After notching an early first inning run, the Spartans ripped off 10 runs from innings four through eight. The Buckeyes scored too little too late, earning all four of their runs in the final three innings. Ohio State is now 0-13 on the road this season.
Grad senior catcher Caleb Berry had the best offensive performance for Michigan State, going 3-for-5 with two RBI's and one run scored. Senior designated hitter Noah Bright posted a strong 2-for-3 showing with a pair of RBI's as well.
Three different Spartans went deep in the win, starting with redshirt senior Sam Busch, hitting his 10th of the year with a two-run shot in the fifth inning. The 433-foot bomb was the 24th of Busch's career, tied for 11th-most in program history.
Berry clubbed a solo blast in the seventh to extend the lead, his sixth of the season. Sophomore transfer outfielder Parker Picot also hit his sixth home of the year, improving the Spartans' offensive firepower this season. They have struggled at the plate and popped off for a big offensive day.
Spartans redshirt sophomore right hander Tate Farquhar put together his best start of the season, hurling four innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just one hit with a career-high five strikeouts. Farquhar is the younger brother of former Spartan and current minor league talent, Trent Farquhar.
Grad senior Georgia Viebrock III earned his first win of the year in relief, tossing two hitless frames. The finishing touches were put on by grad senior righty Tyler Horvath, allowing four hits for all four Buckeye runs in three innings of work. Horvath struck out three to bring the Spartans' total to eight.
Michigan State will go for the series victory on Saturday afternoon, seeking to win back-to-back conference series. First pitch of game two with the Buckeyes is set for 1:02pm ET in East Lansing.
