Spartans' Big Hitter Having Incredible Senior Season
The Michigan State Spartans (17-15, 4-9) have hit a bit of a cold streak, losing six of their last eight games, but one player that has not cooled off is redshirt senior infielder Sam Busch. The 6-5 lefty has been crushing baseball all year long, being the highlight piece of this Spartan offense.
In Friday's extra innings home loss to the Northwestern Wildcats, 11-10 (11 inn.), Busch had one of the best games of the season, going 3-5 with five RBIs and his ninth home run of the season. It marks the fourth time this year that Busch had totaled four or more RBIs in a game.
Despite the team struggles and falling to 4-9 in Big Ten play, Busch has been a steady piece that has brought strong power to a quiet offense. The Spartans are one of the conference's weaker offensive teams in terms of runs scored and extra base hits, but Busch has been key in the clean-up spot.
Busch has been on a tear this season, smoking the ball all over the yard. He has the third-highest batting average (.314) but has been the Spartans' top run producer all season. He leads the team in RBI's (38), home runs (nine), and total bases (66).
It is a career-high year for the East Lansing native as he had surpassed nearly every stat from his three previous years on campus. Busch hit 10 home runs with 29 total hits last year in 42 games and will surely surpass his big swing total in his final year of collegiate baseball.
With the numbers that Busch is posting, he may have a shot of being a late-round MLB Draft pick. At 23-years old, it may be a bit late for Busch to be drafted, but the Spartans have seen upperclassman selected in recent seasons that actually played with Busch.
Catcher Brian Broecker, and first baseman Brock Vradenburg were both selected in the 2023 draft while infielder Trent Farquhar was an undrafted free agent in the same year. Busch played with all three guys two seasons ago, hoping to follow in their footsteps and receive a minor league contract.
Follow along with the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.