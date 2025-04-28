Former Spartan Off to Strong Start in Minor Leagues
Former Michigan State Spartans infielder Trent Farquhar went undrafted following the 2023 MLB Draft but has gradually made a name for himself on the next level through hard work and consistent play. He is off to a strong start to his third season of minor league baseball.
Farquhar has continued to move up the Phillies' farm system, joining the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils for the 2025 season. In 18 games this season, Farquhar is holding a .209 batting average with 14 hits, three doubles and three RBIs in 67 total at-bats.
Farquhar has quite the journey in 2024, playing for three different teams in the Phillies' farm system. He began the year in Single-A with the Clearwater Threshers, hitting .314 in 32 games. He then bumped up to High-A ball with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, earning 36 hits in 38 games.
He then finished the final five games of last season with Reading, making it a much easier transition this season, starting at one of the highest levels of professional baseball. Farquhar is one step away from Triple-A baseball Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, and then the big leagues with Philadelphia.
One very impressive stat for Farquhar is that he has more walks than strikeouts, something that is extremely hard to do in this era of professional baseball. He has worked 15 base on balls compared to just 13 punch outs. He has also stolen seven bases this year, being a threat in several areas.
After one season at Bowling Green, the Dearborn native spent his next three seasons in East Lansing, being an everyday infielder for the program. Farquar totaled 174 career hits, 42 doubles, 82 RBI's, with a career batting average of .302. He departed after his junior season to become a pro.
Farquhar's younger brother, Tate, is following in his brother's footsteps as a standout Spartan as a current redshirt sophomore. Tate is a right-handed pitcher holding a 4.59 ERA with a 2-1 record in four starts for Michigan State this season. He has 27 strikeouts and 21 earned runs in 32 innings.
You can watch Farquhar in action on the MiLb.com app, streaming all of the Fightin' Phils' ballgames. Farquhar is splitting time on the infield but continues to make improvements towards being a major league ballplayer.
