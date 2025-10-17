Mookie Betts Channeled Inner Kobe Bryant After Dodgers Took 3-0 NLCS Lead
The Dodgers are one win away from returning to the World Series to try to defend their 2024 title after defeating the Brewers 3-1 on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.
The Dodgers have completely silenced the Brewers' offense, allowing just nine hits across the first three games. That's the fewest amount of hits through three games in a playoff series in nearly 120 years, according to TNT.
Dodgers star infielder Mookie Betts has been here before. The three-time World Series champion knows that this NLCS is not over yet, and refused to treat Thursday's decisive Game 3 win as anything other than another step in the process.
Betts channeled his inner Kobe Bryant when speaking to the media after the victory.
"I have zero emotions," Betts began. "We're up, but like Kobe said—job's not done."
Betts and the Dodgers will be back on the field Friday, looking to complete the sweep and head back to the World Series.