SI

Mookie Betts Channeled Inner Kobe Bryant After Dodgers Took 3-0 NLCS Lead

The Dodgers are one win away from heading back to the World Series.

Mike McDaniel

Dodgers star Mookie Betts remains focused on the task ahead as the franchise took a 3-0 NLCS lead.
Dodgers star Mookie Betts remains focused on the task ahead as the franchise took a 3-0 NLCS lead. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dodgers are one win away from returning to the World Series to try to defend their 2024 title after defeating the Brewers 3-1 on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have completely silenced the Brewers' offense, allowing just nine hits across the first three games. That's the fewest amount of hits through three games in a playoff series in nearly 120 years, according to TNT.

Dodgers star infielder Mookie Betts has been here before. The three-time World Series champion knows that this NLCS is not over yet, and refused to treat Thursday's decisive Game 3 win as anything other than another step in the process.

Betts channeled his inner Kobe Bryant when speaking to the media after the victory.

"I have zero emotions," Betts began. "We're up, but like Kobe said—job's not done."

Betts and the Dodgers will be back on the field Friday, looking to complete the sweep and head back to the World Series.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB