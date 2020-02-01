Spartan Nation
#14 Michigan State At Wisconsin Official Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter

The Kohl Center

Madison, WI

The #14 Michigan State Spartans season record and conference leading record stand at 16-5 (8-2).

The team will returns to the hard-court today, February 1, 2020, here in Madison, Wisconsin. It can be seen on Fox at 1:00 PM ET.

The Spartans are facing a Badgers team down to just seven scholarship players. But the Kohl Center is among the nation’s toughest places to play and the Badgers slow down system can adjust.

MSU men’s basketball SID Mex Carey has these five quick points about the game:

1. Series History Saturday’s game will be the 148th meeting all-time between Michigan State and Wisconsin ... Michigan State leads the all-time series with Wisconsin, 83-64 ... The Badgers have a 46-25 advantage in games played in Madison ... The Spartans are 20-11 in their last 31 games and have won eight-straight over the Badgers ... The home team has won 21 of the last 25 games played on a college campus, with the lone exceptions being MSU’s wins in Madison in 2012, 2013, 2018 and 2019 ... Tom Izzo is 32-20 in his career against Wisconsin.

2. Last Meeting with Wisconsin Michigan State used a big second half run, four players scored in double figures and senior guard Cassius Winston became the all-time leader in assists at the school as the Spartans beat Wisconsin, 67-55, at the Breslin Center on Jan. 17 ... Junior forward Xavier Tillman scored 15 points, had eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Spartans, while sophomore forward Aaron Henry added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists ... Sophomore forward Gabe Brown had 13 points and four rebounds and freshman guard Rocket Watts added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists ... MSU saw a 19-point lead (39-20) shrink to six points, 39-33, before going on a 25-6 run over a span of 7:03 and taking a 64-39 lead on a dunk from Brown with 7:44 to play

3. About the Spartans Senior guard Cassius Winston leads MSU, and ranks third in the Big Ten, in scoring, averaging 18.0 points per game … Winston is also fourth in the league in assists (5.9 apg), first in free throw percentage, connecting on 85.7 percent of his shots (72-of-84), 13th in field goal percentage (43.1%) and tied for fifth in 3-point percentage (38.6%) ... Junior forward Xavier Tillman is second on the team with 13.8 points per game (T14th in the Big Ten) and tops the team (3rd in the Big Ten) with 9.9 rebounds per game, while adding 3.2 assists (T11th in the Big Ten) per game and 2.1 blocks per game (T4th in the Big Ten) ... Tillman is the only player in the league in the top-15 in scoring, rebounding, assists and blocks ... Sophomore forward Aaron Henry is third on the team with 9.7 points per game, while adding 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists (T15th in the Big Ten) ... MSU has four other players averaging at least 4.0 points per game, led by sophomore forward Gabe Brown, who is averaging 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds ... Freshman guard Rocket Watts adds 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists ...Freshman forward Malik Hall, who has started the last two games, is averaging 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds, and sophomore forward Marcus Bingham Jr., is averaging 4.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

4. Winston Selected as Candidate for Senior CLASS Award Cassius Winston has been named a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award. Winston is one of 30 players considered for the annual award ... To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition ... An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

5. Winston Breaks Michigan State and Big Ten All-Time Record for Career Assists Senior guard Cassius Winston handed out four assists in the win over Wisconsin on Jan. 17 and became the all-time leader in assists at Michigan State and in the Big Ten Conference ... Winston’s 817 career assists (he now has 831) broke the career record – and Big Ten mark – of 816, held for 20 years by former Spartan Mateen Cleaves ... Winston, who has scored 1,753 career points and ranks among the top-10 all-time in scoring at MSU, is the first player in Big Ten history to score at least 1,600 points and hand out at least 800 assists.

Make sure you continue to refresh the story for the latest updates and comment throughout the game in the comment section.

Starters:  Watts, Henry, Hall Tillman, and Winston

UPDATE 1st Media timeout of the 1st half  #14 Michigan State trails the Wisconsin Badgers 10-4  15:25

UPDATE 2nd Media timeout of the 1st half #14 Michigan State trails the Wisconsin Badgers 18-10 11:13

UPDATE 3rd Media timeout of the 1st half #14 Michigan State trails the Wisconsin Badgers 26-11 7:33

UPDATE FINAL Media timeout of the 1st half #14 Michigan State trails the Wisconsin Badgers 35-21 3:21

Wisconsin down two leading scorers and having only 7 scholarship players available rolling MSU att the half:

MSU Uw 020120 half

Comments (82)
No. 1-50
Msurick
Msurick

I hope Spartans come out focused and fast. The crowd in Kohl Center is no joke. It would be good to get them sitting on their hands early.

greenqueen
greenqueen

We need to show them we are #1 right off the bat!

JeffDullack
JeffDullack

With Wisconsin playing without Davison (Suspension) and Kobe King (Transfer), this seems like a prime spot for Michigan State to start fast on the road, but the Kohl Center is no easy place to play

Msurick
Msurick

Cash gets it started

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Hondo I loved Graham couchs tweet about you. Lol

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Nice to see a fast start for Cash 2-2 MSU ball

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

2 big mistakes early for the SPartans.

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

7-2 UW

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

CA$H

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

3 X mistakes early

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

10-4 UW

Msurick
Msurick

Henry not quite homed in.

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

A bucket would be nice

JeffDullack
JeffDullack

All around ugly start. Too many mistakes, Wisconsin playing aggressive on both ends.

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Another slow start.....

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

10-6 Henry I love you

Msurick
Msurick

Ahrens and Bingham in the game. Henry with the unforced turnover. Trice returns the favor.

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

12-6 UW bad off-ball D

greenqueen
greenqueen

Another assist by Cash

Msurick
Msurick

Bingham misses badly

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

14-6 brutal MSU D

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

16-4 Izzo needs a timeout place going crazy

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

WIS 6-0 RUN OVER 1:38

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

WIS FGs: 4 OF LAST 4

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

MSU FGs: 1 OF LAST 7

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

MSU SCORING DROUGHT 2:02

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

18-6 UW

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

I'm drinkinh

Msurick
Msurick

Spartans can’t get much further behind.

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Foster ends the drought. 18-8

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Back to back Foster 18-10

JeffDullack
JeffDullack

Second straight game Foster's provided some scoring punch of the bench. Badly needed with how this game has started.

Msurick
Msurick

Loyer with a couple nice buckets.

greenqueen
greenqueen

We need to hit our shots

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

18-11 UW

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Come on marky. Play tough or don't pout

Msurick
Msurick

Winston caught in a mismatch inside.

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

WI shooing 57 % won't continue and MSU shooting 0% from three won't either.

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

21-11 UW

Msurick
Msurick

I would like to see the Spartans trying harder to get into the paint

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Stupid foul

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Uw is the best program that doesn't foul. I respect that

greenqueen
greenqueen

What is going on?

JeffDullack
JeffDullack

This just keeps getting uglier and uglier. There's no reason Michigan State should be down 15 this early to this Wisconsin team playing without two of their best players.

Msurick
Msurick

We need to hit some shots

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

26-13 Cash

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

MSU FGs: 1 OF LAST 9

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Bad mistake by Hall but he a pup

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

26-15 Cash again taking over

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

29=15 UW big mistake by MBJ just out muscled

