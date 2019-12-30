Spartan Nation
#14 Michigan State Spartan Basketball Vs. Western Michigan

Hondo S. Carpenter

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #14Michigan State Spartans saw their record on the season improve to 9-3 with a humiliating and devastating blow out win over a good Easter Michigan Steam. The Spartans took out the Eagles with a 101-48 defensive beat down.

The Spartans had five players score in double-digits. They were led by Cassius Winston who had 21 points and seven assists. Aaron Henry broke out of his shooting slump with 12 points and nine rebounds. Xavier Tillman had 11 points and seven rebounds and Foster Loyer added 13. Marcus Bingham, Jr. (MBJ) had 10 points and six rebounds.

The men in green won the battle of the boards 51-41 and the Spartans had and a troubling 16 turnovers. 24 of the Wildcat points came off of Spartan turnovers. The stifling Spartan defense held EMU to 24% shooting from the field and an abysmal 10% from three.

The Spartans had the lead for 38:59 of the 40 minutes in the game. In all Tom Izzo played all 15 available players. 13 of them scored.

Izzo’s men continued their habit of being unselfish. They had 27 assists on 32 baskets. The Spartans shot 50% from three, 54% from the field and a disappointing 71% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, December 29, 2019 (tonight) at the Breslin Center against Western Michigan University. That game can be seen on BTN at 8:00 PM.

This is the official game thread for tonight's MSU vs WMU game.  Continue to update this story for the latest and make sure you make comments in the comment section below.

Cassius Winston WILL NOT be playing tonight according to Tom Izzo.  The Spartans head coach said that Winston has a bone bruise.

STARTERS:  FOSTER LOYER, MARCUS BINGHAM JR (MBJ) AARON HENRY, GABE BROWN, XAVIER TILLMAN

UPDATE 1st Media Timeout Of The Game:  #14 MSU TIED WITH WMU 7-7  15:56

Comments (21)
No. 1-20
B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

No Cash per Hondo. Come on Frosty

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Oh man!! Hope he is ok!

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

I am certain this will not be a long issue. I expect him back vs. ILL on Thur.

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Go green!

greenqueen
greenqueen

Watching from home tonight ad the Arkansas/Indiana game just won't end!

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Updates here Green Queen!

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Let me know when it is done, but I will put every score here.

greenqueen
greenqueen

Game done...Go GREEN!

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

GO GREEN!!

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

GREAT FIRST SHOT BY FOSTER!!!!

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

3-0 MSU Frosty three pointer

greenqueen
greenqueen

Wow! Great job by Foster!

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Only one on the rebound boys!

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Can’t give up easy buckets

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Ok Henry, let’s make the FT’s!!

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Nice...

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Awesome dunk!!!

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Did that dunk count?

greenqueen
greenqueen

Great dunk by Malik!

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Malik gave the guy a facial

