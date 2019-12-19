Spartan Nation
#15 Michigan State Vs. Northwestern Official Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter

Welsh Ryan Arena

Evanston, IL

The #15 Michigan State Spartans went into Detroit and left with a win 72-49 over Oakland in their last game. They improved to 7-3 on the season.

The Spartans were led by Aaron Henry who had 10 points and six assists. Xavier Tillman had nine points and 13 rebounds. There were no other Spartans in double digits in rebounding or scoring.

The men in green won the battle of the boards 54-31 and the Spartans had an abysmal 17 turnovers. The Spartans had the lead for 35 of the 40 minutes in the game.

Izzo’s cagers continued their habit of being unselfish. They had 21 assists on 26 baskets. The Spartans shot 32% from three, 26% from the field and 67% from the charity stripe. Needless to say, the Spartans' poor shooting woes continued.

The team returns to the hard-court tonight, December 18, 2019, at Northwestern. That game can be seen on BTNN at 8:00 PM.

Make sure you refresh this article continuously for the latest from the game and talk with Spartan fans from around the country in the comment section.

No. 1-2
Cmsbball23
Cmsbball23

Hi

Cmsbball23
Cmsbball23

Anyone here?

