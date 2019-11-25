The #3 Michigan State Spartans return to the court tonight in Maui, Hawaii against the Virginia Tech Hokies. That game can be seen on ESPN at 5PM.

The Spartans are looking to come out and attack the Hokies. A very talented team hails from Blacksburg, but the Spartans are elite and look to show it.

While the Spartans enjoy three more days in paradise, they can’t get caught looking ahead to big looming home game in early December. Playing in Maui brings unique circumstances.

The gym can get nearly unbearable with warmth, it is cramped and with playing three games in three days, it can take massive toll physically. The Spartans are looking to push the ball with every chance that they can. That works well for them against a Hokies team that loves to take the three, but that shoots streaky.

The Duke Blue Devils will be in East Lansing to take on the Spartans on Tuesday, December 3rd in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That game can be seen on ESPN and it tips off at 9:30 PM

Make sure you constantly update this article for highlights and updates and comment in the comment section below to join us.

UPDATE: 4:55 ET STARTERS Winston, Watts, Kithier, Tillman & Henry

5:10 ET First media timeout of the first half. #3 Michigan State trails the Virginia Tech Hokies 10-9. 15:46 1st Half Xavier has 5.

5:20 ET Second media timeout of the first half. #3 Michigan State leads the Virginia Tech Hokies 16-15. 11:44 1st Half Xavier has 5.

5:30 ET Third media timeout of the first half. #3 Michigan State leads the Virginia Tech Hokies 20-19. 7:50 1st Half Henry has 6. MSU has six turnovers.

5:40 ET FINAL media timeout of the first half. #3 Michigan State leads the Virginia Tech Hokies 25-24. 3:50 1st Half Henry has 6. MSU has seven turnovers.

HALFTIME: STATS FORTHCOMING. #3 MSU trails VTU 28-32 Cassius sat for nearly 11 minutes with two fouls. 11 ridiculous turnovers for the Spartans.

6:15 ET First media timeout of the SECOND half. #3 Michigan State trails Virginia Tech 34-36. 15:57 The Spartans have 11 turnovers. Tillman has 7.

6:25 ET Second media timeout of the SECOND half. #3 Michigan State tied with Virginia Tech 40-40. 11:59 The Spartans have 14 turnovers. Tillman has 7.

6:37 ET Third media timeout of the SECOND half. #3 Michigan State leads Virginia Tech 49-51. 6:17 The Spartans have 15 turnovers. Henry has 11 & Tillman has 9.

6:48 ET FINAL media timeout of the SECOND half. #3 Michigan State leads Virginia Tech 63-59. 3:50 The Spartans have 16 turnovers. Henry has 11 & Tillman and Brown have 9.

FINAL SCORE #3 Michigan State falls to Virginia Tech 71-66. Stats forthcoming

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter