#3 Michigan State Vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Game Thread: Spartans Lose

Hondo S. Carpenter

The #3 Michigan State Spartans return to the court tonight in Maui, Hawaii against the Virginia Tech Hokies. That game can be seen on ESPN at 5PM.

The Spartans are looking to come out and attack the Hokies. A very talented team hails from Blacksburg, but the Spartans are elite and look to show it.

While the Spartans enjoy three more days in paradise, they can’t get caught looking ahead to big looming home game in early December. Playing in Maui brings unique circumstances.

The gym can get nearly unbearable with warmth, it is cramped and with playing three games in three days, it can take massive toll physically. The Spartans are looking to push the ball with every chance that they can. That works well for them against a Hokies team that loves to take the three, but that shoots streaky.

The Duke Blue Devils will be in East Lansing to take on the Spartans on Tuesday, December 3rd in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That game can be seen on ESPN and it tips off at 9:30 PM

Make sure you constantly update this article for highlights and updates and comment in the comment section below to join us.

UPDATE:  4:55 ET STARTERS Winston, Watts, Kithier, Tillman & Henry

5:10 ET First media timeout of the first half.  #3 Michigan State trails the Virginia Tech Hokies 10-9.  15:46 1st Half  Xavier has 5.

5:20 ET Second media timeout of the first half. #3 Michigan State leads the Virginia Tech Hokies 16-15. 11:44 1st Half Xavier has 5.

5:30 ET Third media timeout of the first half. #3 Michigan State leads the Virginia Tech Hokies 20-19. 7:50 1st Half Henry has 6.  MSU has six turnovers.

5:40 ET FINAL media timeout of the first half. #3 Michigan State leads the Virginia Tech Hokies 25-24. 3:50 1st Half Henry has 6. MSU has seven turnovers.

HALFTIME:  STATS FORTHCOMING.  #3 MSU trails VTU 28-32  Cassius sat for nearly 11 minutes with two fouls.  11 ridiculous turnovers for the Spartans.

VTU HALFTIME

6:15 ET First media timeout of the SECOND half.  #3 Michigan State trails Virginia Tech 34-36.  15:57  The Spartans have 11 turnovers.  Tillman has 7.

6:25 ET Second media timeout of the SECOND half. #3 Michigan State tied with Virginia Tech 40-40. 11:59 The Spartans have 14 turnovers. Tillman has 7.

6:37 ET Third media timeout of the SECOND half. #3 Michigan State leads Virginia Tech 49-51. 6:17 The Spartans have 15 turnovers. Henry has 11 & Tillman has 9.

6:48 ET FINAL media timeout of the SECOND half. #3 Michigan State leads Virginia Tech 63-59. 3:50 The Spartans have 16 turnovers. Henry has 11 & Tillman and Brown have 9.

FINAL SCORE #3 Michigan State falls to Virginia Tech 71-66.  Stats forthcoming

Comments (58)
No. 1-50
Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Good to see Henry back starting.

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Let's go Rocket

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Need to cover outside better, but doing well

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Kithier has to capitalize on that

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Bad call by ref

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Like the way we look early. Good matchup for us

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

GABE

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Ahrney

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Nice shot by Kyle

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Following a lot, need to slow down

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Want to see some Marble. Love his game

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

There refs suck

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Hondo, is the court wet? Looked like it when he hot up off the floor.

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Fouls 5-0 MSU SMH

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Bingham has a big upside

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

these calls are terrible

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Two fouls on Winston now is a really big deal. Ca$h on the bench hurts.

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Need to shoot better

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Watts is going to be real good, but no Cash and Rocket struggling we are hurt

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

MSU FGs: 0 OF LAST 6

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Nice drive by Aaron

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

MSU FGs: 1 OF LAST 8

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Come on guys relax. We good

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

MSU FGs: 1 OF LAST 10

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Nice shot by Rocket very needed

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

ROCKET with two tres

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Need to shoot better, but we don't look terrible

JPSpartan
JPSpartan

Take smarter shots. Run the half-court from inside out, and focus more on each individual possession than the game clock and overall score, and this is a 6-point or so win

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Let's go Cassius

greenqueen
greenqueen

Need to get this under our control!

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Luckily he missed, but need to gaurd 3 better

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Please no shots unless X touches first

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

MSU needs to relax. VT can't compete with MSU in the paint. Run when it is there, but play the game in the paint when it isn't.

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Cash finally getting on the board

greenqueen
greenqueen

How do we have 4 guys under the basket and they rebound?

greenqueen
greenqueen

Here we go!

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

MSU FGs: 5 OF LAST 7

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

We got this boys

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Announcers agreeing calls are bad rn

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

MSU with lead

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Defense off of the corner ball shooter is bad. Can't slide over with CT sleight of hand

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

No continuity when Cash on bench. Someone not named Winston please step up

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

VT SCORING DROUGHT 2:30

greenqueen
greenqueen

Cash needs to make his shots!

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Greatook for Cash

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Not our night

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

I think it might be too far away now. But never doubt the Izzo

greenqueen
greenqueen

Too many turnovers!

greenqueen
greenqueen

I hate being the team to beat....

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Always count on Izzo coming out of a timeout.

