4-Star Point Guard Jaden Akins Commits to Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Michigan State basketball and Tom Izzo landed their point guard of the future Thursday afternoon.

The hall of fame coach continues to outdo himself as Jaden Akins, a four-star PG out of Farmington committed to MSU – inserting himself into a class featuring Max Christie and Pierre Brooks.

"This has been a long process that I'm grateful for. It has been a dream of mine to play college basketball at the highest level, and I'm blessed to make that dream a reality ... I appreciate all the schools and coaches who took the time to recruit and believed in me during this process.

"But in the end, there can only be one. With that being said, I would like to announce that in the fall of 2021, I'll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Michigan State University," Akins said via Twitter.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the second-overall recruit in Michigan and a top-10 point guard for 2021.

For anybody worried about what Michigan State was going to do without Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. look no further than Izzo.

Since March Madness was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Spartan coach has been on a recruiting tear.

In no time at all, he guaranteed the future of Michigan State basketball was bright by getting commitments from Emoni Bates, Enoch Boakye, Max Christie, Pierre Brooks, and now Jaden Akins.

Don't forget about Mady Sissoko and AJ Hoggard, two impressive prospects who will be playing at the Breslin Center this fall.

