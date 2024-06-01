A Look Back at the 2019 March Madness run by Tom Izzo
In 2019, Michigan State's basketball team had one heck of a ride in March Madness, reaching the Final Four. With Tom Izzo leading the charge, they showed some serious guts and skills throughout the tournament.
Starting as the second seed in the East Region, the Spartans meant business from the get-go. They smashed Bradley in the first round and took down Minnesota without breaking a sweat in the Round of 32.
Things got real in the Sweet Sixteen when they faced off against LSU. It was a close one, but Michigan State held their nerve and pulled off a gritty win to advance to the Elite Eight.
But the real test came in the Elite Eight against top-seeded Duke. With Zion Williamson leading the charge, Duke was a force to be reckoned with. But Michigan State wasn't intimidated. They dug deep, played their hearts out, and shocked the basketball world by knocking off the Blue Devils to punch their ticket to the Final Four.
The Spartans had a killer lineup led by Cassius Winston, who was a maestro on the court. He ran the show with precision and was rightly hailed as one of the best point guards in the country. And he wasn't alone. Xavier Tillman, Matt McQuaid, and Aaron Henry all stepped up when it mattered, making big plays on both ends of the court.
But what really set Michigan State apart was their team spirit. Coach Izzo drilled into them the importance of defense, rebounding, and never backing down from a challenge. It was that never-say-die attitude that got them through some tough games.
Sure, they didn't end up winning it all, falling short against Texas Tech in the semifinals. But their run was nothing short of epic. They gave it their all, made their fans proud, and showed the world what Spartan basketball is all about.
Looking back, Michigan State's 2019 March Madness journey was a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with highs and lows, but it's a ride their fans won't soon forget
Tom Izzo hopes to have another run like this before he steps down. This year could be the year but it will take a lot.
