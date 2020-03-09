Kyle Ahrens Win His Fifth Title (He Explains) As a Michigan State Spartan

The No. 16 Michigan State Spartans came into the Breslin Center in hot pursuit of their third straight Big Ten championship. They took out the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes 80-69. The win improves the men in green’s season record and conference record to 21-9 (13-5). It was the second time that legendary coach Tom Izzo has guided the Spartans to a three-peat in the Big Ten.

Tom Izzo said of the contest, “You know, that's what I said. Listen, it's hard to understand me because I'm a guy that wears his emotions on his sleeve. But, I love my players. I love them so much that I'm willing to take some heat for them. I had to grow this year. I mean, I didn't do a very good job in the first three months, in my humble opinion. Just because I didn't know how to handle certain situations. But I didn't quit trying to learn. I didn't quit trying to talk to people. I didn't quit trying to call friends around the country. I think the greatest thing though is, somehow, someway Cassius' parents reached down and helped me to understand some things. It's not been easy. It's the most difficult year I've had. But probably, when it's all said and done, the most rewarding for me as a coach, for me as a father, for me as a friend. Hopefully, I'll do a better job at certain things if those things ever happen again.”

The Spartans had four players score in double-digits. Cassius Winston had 27 points and six assists. Mark “Rocket” Watts had 19 points and five rebounds. Xavier Tillman had 15 points and nine rebounds and finally, Aaron Henry had 12 points, three assists, and three rebounds.

The emergence of Rocket Watts has been a big deal for the Spartans. He has scored at least 16 points in his last four games. He said of that streak, “I've just been trying to step up. Cassius needs that second and third guy. I've just been trying to play hard for my whole team and try to give it my all every game and let the game come to me. That's all I can do to be consistent.”

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said of the contest, “Give Michigan State credit; thought they played well, were physical, made shots. Congratulations to them obviously for sharing part of the Big Ten Title. We had some really good moments and had some good fight for us. I just didn't think overall we were able to sustain enough of a defensive presence. So give credit to them for that.”

The men in the green won the battle of the boards over the Buckeyes by a margin of 36-30. The Spartans had an acceptable nine turnovers.

The Spartan defense allowed Ohio State to shoot 45% from the field and 31% from three.

Cassius Winston said of winning another Big Ten title, “There's no better feeling, on a senior night in your last game here and win a championship. It doesn't get better than that.”

The Buckeyes had the lead in the 40 minutes of the game for 1:32. The Spartans led for 36:58. In all Tom Izzo played 13 players. Seven of them scored.

Izzo said of guiding the Spartans to the second time of winning the Big Ten championship three times in a row, “Wow. Well, unfortunately, I keep saying that damn NCAA and those damn officials. I didn't get to win anything. I didn't get to make a shot or do anything. I've had some malicious teams that fought through some things. It's not easy to win one. But what's really difficult is to sustain some kind of excellence of championship level play. It's an honor to win it with Maryland and Wisconsin. Maryland was the front-runner, and they lost a few and bounced back. And Wisconsin went through some things of their own, and I give those guys credit, too. There's so many good teams. But to win three of them back-to-back-to-back is special because there's pressure on you. Everybody is hunting for you. It was shirt night everywhere we went. Everywhere we went… My poor kid… he kept robbing shirts. He thought he was collecting them at those places. I said, "No, no, no, those are for those people." I'm sure I'm going to sit down and feel pretty proud of that, because I know how difficult it is to sustain a level that 23 NCAA (tournament) things this year. That will be something to sustain at a level that a few programs get to do. I'm appreciative of the players I've had that have helped me do that.”

Izzo’s men had 19 assists on 29 baskets. The Spartans shot 31% from three, 48% from the field and 78% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Friday, March 13, 2020, in Indianapolis. They will be taking on the winner of Purdue vs. Ohio State who play on Thursday. The Spartans game on Friday will tip-off at 6:30 PM ET and can be seen on BTN.

