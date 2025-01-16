Akins Continues to be the Leader MSU Needs
The Michigan State Spartans have played seemingly flawless basketball as of late. Riding a now double-digit win streak, MSU's squad has looked untouchable. While each season has its expectations, senior guard Jaden Akins has blossomed into the leader of this Spartans team.
Akins, a Spartan through and through, has delivered many highlight moments this season for MSU. Recently dropping over 1,000 collegiate career points as a Spartan, Akins has found ways to be a part of the winning culture that MSU is known for.
In the Spartans' win over Penn State on Wednesday, Akins led by example again. The scoring was spread out between every Spartan, as has often been the case for MSU this season. For Akins, his night ended with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Throughout the season, Akins has been the center piece for MSU as a whole. The only member of the squad that has spent four straight seasons in a Spartans uniform, he has lived up to the expectations that the MSU faithful has placed on him.
Head coach Tom Izzo has handed Akins his flowers when they are deserved, and with Akins, everything seems deserved as of late. Gearing up for a potential draft declaration, this final season as a Spartan for Akins is crucial to his draft profile.
Akins has led MSU in average points per game this season and has only improved each season since joining the Spartan squad. Now averaging just under 15 points per game, Akins typically steps up when coach Izzo needs a veteran to take over the game.
Nearing the end of the game against Penn State, the Spartans needed someone to take over and push the lead to more than just two possessions. Akins stepped up, extending the lead to three possessions late and helping will MSU to its 10th-straight victory.
One way for Akins to top off his senior season would be to find a way to lead the Spartans to a Big Ten Championship. As things sit right now, that scenario may become reality sooner rather than later. As the hottest team in the Big Ten, MSU shouldn't be overlooked with star Akins holding the world in his hands in East Lansing.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE