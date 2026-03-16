Analyzing MSU Women's Intriguing March Madness Draw

Michigan State women's basketball is headed to March Madness for the third consecutive season.

The Spartans (22-8) drew a 5 seed when the full bracket was revealed on Sunday night. MSU will end up traveling down to Norman, Okla. to take on 12th-seeded Colorado State on Friday. If it were to advance to the next round, Michigan State would face either No. 4 Oklahoma (the host) or No. 13 seed Idaho.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick, left, argues with a referee after Rashunda Jones was injured during the fourth quarter in the game against UCLA on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the highest seed that the Spartans will have had in "The Big Dance" since receiving a 4 seed back in 2016. MSU will be seeking its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2009, having gone out in either the first or second round in 11 straight tourney appearances.

The climb under third-year head coach Robyn Fralick has been steady. Michigan State was a 9 seed in her first year, a 7 seed last year, and a 5 seed this year. The key is whether the number of tournament wins will evolve with it. MSU bowed out in the first round that first year and made it to the second round the next year.

More on the Spartans' Draw

Michigan State's Grace VanSlooten, left, slaps hands with Marah Dykstra after a play against Maryland during the second quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado State

The Rams, standing at 27-7 overall, are entering the tournament as the champions of the Mountain West Tournament. Two things stand out about Colorado State: its defense and its lack of turnovers. CSU only gives up 54.9 points per game, which is seventh in the entire country.

What's even better is that it only averages 10.4 turnovers a contest, which is first in the nation. That will be a key in this matchup, because Michigan State has won plenty of games by forcing turnovers. The Spartans' defense forces nearly 20 of them per game, which is 38th in the country and third among Big Ten teams.

Oklahoma

The probable challenge in a potential second-round clash is the Sooners. Oklahoma is 24-7 on the season, which includes a 12-6 record against SEC competition (conference tourney included).

What makes OU a great team is a bit of the opposite of what Colorado State does. The Sooners average a whopping 86.7 points per game, which is third in the country. That's in comparison to their defense, which ranks 274th at 68.1 points allowed per contest.

Feb 15, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Oklahoma center Raegan Beers (15) rounds against Alabama forward Naomi Jones (31) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rebounding is a reason why Oklahoma scores a ton. The Sooners rank fourth nationally in average rebound margin (plus-11.4) and are top-10 on both the offensive and defensive glass.

The other added challenge is that this would be a true road game for Michigan State. Part of what stings about landing the 5 seed is that it means your team just missed out on hosting the first two rounds, which is one of the unique quirks about the women's tournament.