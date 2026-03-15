Women’s March Madness Selection Sunday Live Updates: Seeds, Matchups and Analysis

Selection Sunday is finally here. The women’s college basketball landscape is loaded with talent at the top, setting the stage for a thrilling NCAA tournament. Still, every other program is once again chasing UConn after the Huskies stormed their way to a perfect 34–0 record. But 68 teams in total will take the floor during March Madness and we’ll find out what that field looks like on the Selection Show, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Sports Illustrated’s team of experts and writers will be watching along and providing instant analysis, reaction and more as the bracket gets revealed.

Women’s Selection Sunday live updates: Every seed, game and more

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