Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State Basketball vs. Maryland Game Thread

Michigan State is looking to capture its seventh Big Ten Tournament championship and is the only school with six.
One month ago, Michigan State suffered a 30-point defeat to Iowa, the worst home loss in the Tom Izzo era and the second of the 2020 season. 

MSU wasn't supposed to be playing for seeding in the Big Ten tournament. 

The Spartans figured to be a desperate team against Maryland, but with a win over Michigan Sunday afternoon, Michigan State secured a place in the NCAA Tournament field. 

It was easily one of Izzo's best coaching jobs and an impressive display of physical & mental toughness by his Spartans. 

Defense, a staple of Michigan State basketball, ended up saving them. 

The Spartans were the best team in the conference when defending the three-point shot (30.9%) and second in non-steal turnovers created along with blocked shot percentage. At the same time, MSU finished 13th in the league in offensive efficiency and 11th in turnovers per possession. 

Then, Aaron Henry, who became the star MSU needed, single-handedly dragged Michigan State to the finish line on more than one occasion. In 26 games, the junior forward leads the Spartans in scoring, assists, and steals and is second on the team in rebounding and blocks. 

The first time out, Maryland shot an impressive 50% from three (8-of-16) while Michigan State made 8 of 28. It was an ugly showing, and rather than attack the rim or create ball movement, MSU kept taking tough shots from deep. 

As it turns out, the Terps are a problematic matchup for the Spartans, but falling behind 11-0 crushed t, and they never recovered. 

