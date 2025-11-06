Spartan Nation

Breaking Down All 5 Arkansas Starters Before Game vs. MSU

These are the five guys that John Calipari might put on the court first on Saturday against Michigan State.

Jacob Cotsonika

Oct 27, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) handles the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
No. 22 Michigan State is preparing for an early-season test against No. 14 Arkansas on Saturday that gives the Spartans an opportunity to gain tons of momentum early in the season and notch a resume win that could have dividends come March.

Such chances are difficult to capitalize on, though. The Razorbacks looked strong during their season opener against Southern and are coached by Hall of Famer John Calipari.

Oct 27, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedEx Forum. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Between him and MSU's Tom Izzo, the two coaches have combined for 1,574 collegiate wins during their careers (with Calipari's vacated ones included).

These are the five guys Arkansas started during its season opener:

G Darius Acuff (Fr.)

Oct 24, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 89-61. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Stats vs. Southern: 22 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts, 1 stl, 1 blk, 2 tov | 8-for-13 FGs, 3-for-5 threes

He's a freshman, but it is no surprise that Darius Acuff was an impact player for Arkansas during his first collegiate game.

Acuff was a five-star prospect and the No. 5 overall recruit in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. He is the third-highest-rated prospect to commit to Arkansas, as well.

On a recent NBA mock draft from CBS Sports, Acuff was projected to go seventh overall to the Sacramento Kings.

G D.J. Wagner (Jr.)

Mar 27, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) dribbles downcourt during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Stats vs. Southern: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 7 asts, 2 stls, 1 blks, 2 tov | 3-for-11 shooting, 2-for-7 threes

D.J. Wagner is another impact player that the Razorbacks have. He averaged 11.2 points and 3.6 assists per game last season and started every single game Arkansas played.

He is another five-star on the Razorbacks' roster, initially going to Kentucky for his freshman year, where he made the SEC's All-Freshman Team, before following Calipari to Arkansas after he left the Wildcats.

F Billy Richmond III (So.)

Oct 27, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Billy Richmond III (24) reacts after a made basket against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Stats vs. Southern: 6 pts, 3 rebs, 1 ast, 1 blk | 2-for-4 shooting, 0-for-2 threes

Billy Richmond III is another player who was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. He was No. 27 in the class of 2024 and just received five-star status on the 247Sports Composite.

The kicker is that Richmond probably will not be a full-time starter for the Razorbacks this year. Karter Knox, who started 24 games last year, missed the Southern game and is questionable to play against MSU.

In Knox's place, Richmond got his first career start. Last year, he averaged 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds on 17.5 minutes per game off the bench.

F Trevon Brazile (R-Sr.)

Oct 24, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) drives in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) at Bud Walton Arena. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Stats vs. Southern: 25 pts, 11 rebs, 1 ast, 1 blk, 1 stl | 8-for-14 shooting, 1-for-3 threes

An athletic forward who could cause problems for Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler or Carson Cooper, Brazile is coming off what is maybe the best game of his career. His 25 points against the Jaguars were a career-high, and the 11 rebounds are tied for sixth in a game during his five years in college.

Brazile spent his freshman season at Missouri before transferring to Arkansas to play for then-coach Eric Musselman (now at USC). Obviously, he decided to stay in Fayetteville, and his final year of college basketball is off to a great start.

F Nick Pringle (6th-Year)

Oct 27, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Nick Pringle (23) looks on against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Stats vs. Southern: 8 pts, 8 rebs | 4-for-7 shooting

Nick Pringle is the college journeyman on Arkansas' roster to match MSU's Trey Fort. Like him, Pringle is still eligible as a sixth-year senior thanks to the free COVID year and the JUCO rule.

To quickly sum up Pringle's career: he began at Wofford during the pandemic, went to Dodge City CC for a year, spent two years at Alabama, one at South Carolina, and is now at Arkansas.

With the Gamecocks last season, Pringle averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Oct 27, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

