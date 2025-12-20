How to Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball Face Oakland in Detroit
TV Information
Tip-off: Noon ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play); Bruce Weber (analyst)
Radio Information - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channel 139 or 195, or on the SiriusXM app.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
Analyzing Saturday's Matchup
Ninth-ranked Michigan State is entering Saturday with a 10-1 record, the only loss coming against current No. 3 Duke. The Spartans' most recent result was a 92-69 victory over Toledo, largely due to a dominant first half for MSU.
Oakland will enter Detroit 6-6, but the schedule Greg Kampe has made his team go through has been a total gauntlet. Michigan State is the fourth top-10 team the Golden Grizzlies will have faced already, with them starting their season with three such opponents.
OU faced then-No. 7 Michigan in its season opener, then actually became the first team since 1990 to play back-to-back games against the No. 1 team in the country, going to Purdue and Houston. A new AP Poll was released in between the games against the Boilermakers and Cougars, and Oakland keeping the game close in West Lafayette was a reason Houston rose to the top of the rankings.
This will also end up being the Grizzlies' fifth game against a power conference team. In addition to UM, Purdue, and Houston, Oakland had a trip out to Orlando to face UCF. That's the closest it has gotten to pulling an upset. The Grizzlies overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to briefly take the lead, but the Knights still ultimately escaped by a four-point margin.
Kampe is still also looking for that elusive win over Tom Izzo's Spartans. These two teams have met 23 times since Oakland moved up to Division I, and Michigan State has come out on top every single time.
There have been some close calls. Kampe's teams, despite often going through a lot of roster turnover a lot of years in recent memory, oftentimes seem to punch above their weight. Though they still haven't knocked out MSU, the Grizzlies will always be the team that eliminated Kentucky in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and essentially sent Hall of Fame coach John Calipari to Arkansas.
