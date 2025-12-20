How to Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball Face Oakland in Detroit

TV Information

Tip-off: Noon ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play); Bruce Weber (analyst)

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. attempts a free throw during a game against the Toledo Rockets at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Radio Information - Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 139 or 195, or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Analyzing Saturday's Matchup

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with Oakland's head coach Greg Kampe before the game on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ninth-ranked Michigan State is entering Saturday with a 10-1 record, the only loss coming against current No. 3 Duke. The Spartans' most recent result was a 92-69 victory over Toledo , largely due to a dominant first half for MSU.

Oakland will enter Detroit 6-6, but the schedule Greg Kampe has made his team go through has been a total gauntlet. Michigan State is the fourth top-10 team the Golden Grizzlies will have faced already, with them starting their season with three such opponents.

OU faced then-No. 7 Michigan in its season opener, then actually became the first team since 1990 to play back-to-back games against the No. 1 team in the country, going to Purdue and Houston. A new AP Poll was released in between the games against the Boilermakers and Cougars, and Oakland keeping the game close in West Lafayette was a reason Houston rose to the top of the rankings.

This will also end up being the Grizzlies' fifth game against a power conference team. In addition to UM, Purdue, and Houston, Oakland had a trip out to Orlando to face UCF. That's the closest it has gotten to pulling an upset. The Grizzlies overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to briefly take the lead, but the Knights still ultimately escaped by a four-point margin.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe calls for players off the bench during the 1st period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kampe is still also looking for that elusive win over Tom Izzo's Spartans. These two teams have met 23 times since Oakland moved up to Division I, and Michigan State has come out on top every single time.

There have been some close calls. Kampe's teams, despite often going through a lot of roster turnover a lot of years in recent memory, oftentimes seem to punch above their weight. Though they still haven't knocked out MSU, the Grizzlies will always be the team that eliminated Kentucky in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and essentially sent Hall of Fame coach John Calipari to Arkansas.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo yells to his players during a game against San Jose State on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

