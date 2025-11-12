Breaking Down All 5 San Jose State Starters Before Game vs. MSU
Thursday's game between No. 17 Michigan State (2-0) and San Jose State (0-2) is intriguing.
On the fun side, it's Spartans vs. Spartans, but it's also the first look at how MSU handles success as it comes off the emotional high of beating then-No. 14 Arkansas on Saturday.
Focus now shifts to SJSU. The other Spartans have lost road games to Utah and UC Santa Barbara. They also defeated Division II Cal State East Bay in an exhibition, 73-60.
This is a look at the five starters for San Jose State, assuming it sticks with the same lineup as its last game against UCSB.
G Colby Garland (Jr.)
Season Stats: 25.5 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.0 stl | Shooting Splits: 67/33/77
The key player to keep an eye on is junior guard Colby Garland. He's scored 51 points already in two games; second place has 20. Last time out, Garland put up a career-high 30 points against UCSB. His 21-point game against Utah was also the fifth-highest scoring output of his career.
Garland transferred to SJSU after being one of the top players at Longwood last season. He started 28 of 32 games and finished second on the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game. Garland's career began at Drake the year before that.
He also is not a high-volume three-point shooter, despite being a 6-foot-0 guard. Garland has only attempted three long-range shots in two games, making one. He has averaged 1.6 three-point attempts per game in his career and has a lifetime percentage of 30.1%.
G Jermaine Washington (So.)
Season Stats: 9.0 pts, 1.0 reb, 1.0 ast | Shooting Splits: 33/20/100
A player Michigan State needs to be aware of on the perimeter is Jermaine Washington. His 10 three-point tries are the most on the team through two games, though Washington has only made two of them.
He was one of the first players off the bench for San Jose State last season, only starting seven of 34 games, but averaging 20.1 minutes per contest. He made 31.3% of his threes last year.
G Ben Roseborough (R-Fr.)
Season Stats: 10.0 pts, 2.0 reb, 0.5 ast, 1.5 stl | Shooting Splits: 41/57/67
Ben Roseborough redshirted last year due to injury, according to his SJSU bio, but he's been one of the team's best players so far this year. His four made threes are the most on the team, and he is the only player besides Garland averaging double figures.
He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2024, finishing ranked No. 188 on the 247Sports Composite and 13th among players from California. He reportedly had other offers from Arizona, Washington State, Nevada, and San Francisco.
G Adrian Myers (R-So.)
Season Stats: 2.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 0.5 ast, 1.0 stl | Shooting Splits: 17/0/25
Adrian Myers is another transfer portal addition for SJSU. He began at Mississippi State, appearing in 10 games as a true freshman before redshirting last year. Myers briefly appeared during Michigan State's game against the Bulldogs in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Myers has had some early struggles during his time at San Jose State. He's 2-for-12 from the field and 0-for-8 from three. Back when he was at Mississippi State, he went 4-for-11 on field goal attempts and 2-for-9 from behind the arc.
F Sadraque NgaNga (Sr.)
Season Stats: 5.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 0.0 ast | Shooting Splits: 44/50/100
Standing at 6-foot-10, NgaNga will probably be the one competing for the opening tip. Nobody else who has played for San Jose State this year is taller than 6-foot-8.
This is NgaNga's second and final season at SJSU. He spent his freshman year at Boise State and his sophomore season at Seton Hall. At both of those stops, NgaNga never averaged more than 2.0 points per game or seven minutes per contest.
