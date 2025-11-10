MSU Hoops Rises in AP Poll Following Arkansas Victory
Michigan State men's basketball rose to No. 17 in Monday's AP Poll, up five spots from the No. 22 ranking the Spartans had in the preseason rankings that were in place through the first week of the season.
This week, MSU jumped out to a 2-0 start by defeating Colgate, 80-69, and No. 14 Arkansas, 69-66. The Razorbacks went down to No. 21 in the new rankings.
There is only one game the Spartans must get through before another round of rankings comes out. That contest is another home game against 0-2 San Jose State on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network). Also known as the Spartans, SJSU has lost road games to Utah (84-75) and UC Santa Barbara (85-74).
MSU's next game against an AP Top 25 opponent is against No. 9 Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
Latest Win over Arkansas
The biggest reason why Michigan State moved up a few spots is its victory over then-No. 14 Arkansas on Saturday night.
MSU gave the Razorbacks more chances than it probably should have, going the final 6:20 without a field goal and missing some free throws down the stretch that could have helped ice the game.
Still, the Spartans got the stops they needed. Arkansas missed its final five shots of the game, which was the longest streak it had all game.
For Michigan State, the top performer was freshman forward Cam Ward. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds to get his first career double-double in just his second-ever collegiate game. It's particularly impressive, given the big stage and the opponent.
Junior forward Coen Carr had a good game, too. He did a bit of everything on Saturday, scoring 15 points, getting seven rebounds, handing out three assists, and getting a steal. Carr also converted seven of his eight free throws on Saturday, which is a positive sign, since he had been struggling with those during MSU's two exhibitions and the season opener against Colgate.
Senior center Carson Cooper also had a key role in the Spartans' victory with his play in the second half. After only playing four minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, Cooper scored nine points in the second half and played some great defense. He had a fantastic contest on one shot when Arkansas was within one point with about a minute left in the game.
