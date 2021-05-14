Breaking Down Michigan State Basketball's 2021-22 Conference Schedule
East Lansing, Mich. – On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten revealed the conference schedule for the entire men's basketball league.
In 2021, teams will compete in a 20-game schedule, playing seven teams twice while facing six others once.
Michigan State, who finished 15-13 overall and 9-11 in league play, drew some favorable matchups and avoided playing Purdue or Indiana on the road.
Below is a list of each schools' conference opponents. Dates, times, and television information are not available at this time.
2021-22 Big Ten Men's Basketball Schedules
ILLINOIS
Home & Away:
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
- Purdue
- Rutgers
Home Only:
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
Away Only:
- Indiana
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
INDIANA
Home & Away:
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Purdue
- Wisconsin
Home Only:
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Rutgers
Away Only:
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
IOWA
Home & Away:
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Penn State
- Purdue
Home Only:
- Indiana
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
Away Only:
- Ohio State
- Rutgers
- Wisconsin
MARYLAND
Home & Away:
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Rutgers
Home Only:
- Minnesota
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
Away Only:
- Michigan
- Nebraska
- Purdue
MICHIGAN
Home & Away:
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Nebraska
- Ohio State
- Purdue
- Rutgers
Home Only:
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Northwestern
Away Only:
- Indiana
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
MICHIGAN STATE
Home & Away:
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Northwestern
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
Home Only:
- Indiana
- Nebraska
- Purdue
Away Only:
- Iowa
- Ohio State
- Rutgers
MINNESOTA
Home & Away:
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
Home Only:
- Illinois
- Purdue
- Rutgers
Away Only:
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Nebraska
NEBRASKA
Home & Away:
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Rutgers
- Wisconsin
Home Only:
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Minnesota
Away Only:
- Michigan State
- Penn State
- Purdue
NORTHWESTERN
Home & Away:
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Penn State
- Purdue
Home Only:
- Indiana
- Rutgers
- Wisconsin
Away Only:
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Ohio State
OHIO STATE
Home & Away:
- Indiana
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
Home Only:
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
Away Only:
- Illinois
- Purdue
- Rutgers
PENN STATE
Home & Away:
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Rutgers
Home Only:
- Michigan
- Nebraska
- Purdue
Away Only:
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Wisconsin
PURDUE
Home & Away:
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Northwestern
- Rutgers
- Wisconsin
Home Only:
- Maryland
- Nebraska
- Ohio State
Away Only:
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Penn State
RUTGERS
Home & Away:
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Nebraska
- Penn State
- Purdue
- Wisconsin
Home Only:
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Ohio State
Away Only:
- Indiana
- Minnesota
- Northwestern
WISCONSIN
Home & Away:
- Indiana
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Ohio State
- Purdue
- Rutgers
Home Only:
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Penn State
Away Only:
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Northwestern
