Breaking Down Michigan State Basketball's 2021-22 Conference Schedule

The Big Ten released a breakdown of all 14 schools' conference opponents for this fall on Thursday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten revealed the conference schedule for the entire men's basketball league. 

In 2021, teams will compete in a 20-game schedule, playing seven teams twice while facing six others once. 

Michigan State, who finished 15-13 overall and 9-11 in league play, drew some favorable matchups and avoided playing Purdue or Indiana on the road. 

Below is a list of each schools' conference opponents. Dates, times, and television information are not available at this time. 

2021-22 Big Ten Men's Basketball Schedules

ILLINOIS

Home & Away:

  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Northwestern
  • Purdue
  • Rutgers

Home Only:

  • Ohio State
  • Penn State
  • Wisconsin

Away Only:

  • Indiana
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska

INDIANA

Home & Away:

  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Ohio State
  • Penn State
  • Purdue
  • Wisconsin

Home Only:

  • Illinois
  • Michigan
  • Rutgers

Away Only:

  • Iowa
  • Michigan State
  • Northwestern

IOWA

Home & Away:

  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Penn State
  • Purdue

Home Only:

  • Indiana
  • Michigan State
  • Northwestern

Away Only:

  • Ohio State
  • Rutgers
  • Wisconsin

MARYLAND

Home & Away:

  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Michigan State
  • Northwestern
  • Ohio State
  • Rutgers

Home Only:

  • Minnesota
  • Penn State
  • Wisconsin

Away Only:

  • Michigan
  • Nebraska
  • Purdue

MICHIGAN

Home & Away:

  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Michigan State
  • Nebraska
  • Ohio State
  • Purdue
  • Rutgers

Home Only:

  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Northwestern

Away Only:

  • Indiana
  • Penn State
  • Wisconsin

MICHIGAN STATE

Home & Away:

  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Northwestern
  • Penn State
  • Wisconsin

Home Only:

  • Indiana
  • Nebraska
  • Purdue

Away Only:

  • Iowa
  • Ohio State
  • Rutgers

MINNESOTA

Home & Away:

  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Michigan State
  • Northwestern
  • Ohio State
  • Penn State
  • Wisconsin

Home Only:

  • Illinois
  • Purdue
  • Rutgers

Away Only:

  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Nebraska

NEBRASKA

Home & Away:

  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Northwestern
  • Ohio State
  • Rutgers
  • Wisconsin

Home Only:

  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota

Away Only:

  • Michigan State
  • Penn State
  • Purdue

NORTHWESTERN

Home & Away:

  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Penn State
  • Purdue

Home Only:

  • Indiana
  • Rutgers
  • Wisconsin

Away Only:

  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Ohio State

OHIO STATE

Home & Away:

  • Indiana
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Penn State
  • Wisconsin

Home Only:

  • Iowa
  • Michigan State
  • Northwestern

Away Only:

  • Illinois
  • Purdue
  • Rutgers

PENN STATE

Home & Away:

  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Northwestern
  • Ohio State
  • Rutgers

Home Only:

  • Michigan
  • Nebraska
  • Purdue

Away Only:

  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Wisconsin

PURDUE

Home & Away:

  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Northwestern
  • Rutgers
  • Wisconsin

Home Only:

  • Maryland
  • Nebraska
  • Ohio State

Away Only:

  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Penn State

RUTGERS

Home & Away:

  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Nebraska
  • Penn State
  • Purdue
  • Wisconsin

Home Only:

  • Iowa
  • Michigan State
  • Ohio State

Away Only:

  • Indiana
  • Minnesota
  • Northwestern

WISCONSIN

Home & Away:

  • Indiana
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Ohio State
  • Purdue
  • Rutgers

Home Only:

  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Penn State

Away Only:

  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Northwestern

Basketball

Breaking Down Michigan State Basketball's 2021-22 Conference Schedule

