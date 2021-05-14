Breaking Down Michigan State Basketball's 2021-22 Conference Schedule

The Big Ten released a breakdown of all 14 schools' conference opponents for this fall on Thursday afternoon.

East Lansing, Mich. – On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten revealed the conference schedule for the entire men's basketball league.

In 2021, teams will compete in a 20-game schedule, playing seven teams twice while facing six others once.

Michigan State, who finished 15-13 overall and 9-11 in league play, drew some favorable matchups and avoided playing Purdue or Indiana on the road.

Below is a list of each schools' conference opponents. Dates, times, and television information are not available at this time.

2021-22 Big Ten Men's Basketball Schedules

ILLINOIS

Home & Away:

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Northwestern

Purdue

Rutgers

Home Only:

Ohio State

Penn State

Wisconsin

Away Only:

Indiana

Minnesota

Nebraska

INDIANA

Home & Away:

Maryland

Minnesota

Nebraska

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

Wisconsin

Home Only:

Illinois

Michigan

Rutgers

Away Only:

Iowa

Michigan State

Northwestern

IOWA

Home & Away:

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Penn State

Purdue

Home Only:

Indiana

Michigan State

Northwestern

Away Only:

Ohio State

Rutgers

Wisconsin

MARYLAND

Home & Away:

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan State

Northwestern

Ohio State

Rutgers

Home Only:

Minnesota

Penn State

Wisconsin

Away Only:

Michigan

Nebraska

Purdue

MICHIGAN

Home & Away:

Illinois

Iowa

Michigan State

Nebraska

Ohio State

Purdue

Rutgers

Home Only:

Maryland

Minnesota

Northwestern

Away Only:

Indiana

Penn State

Wisconsin

MICHIGAN STATE

Home & Away:

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Northwestern

Penn State

Wisconsin

Home Only:

Indiana

Nebraska

Purdue

Away Only:

Iowa

Ohio State

Rutgers

MINNESOTA

Home & Away:

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan State

Northwestern

Ohio State

Penn State

Wisconsin

Home Only:

Illinois

Purdue

Rutgers

Away Only:

Maryland

Michigan

Nebraska

NEBRASKA

Home & Away:

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Northwestern

Ohio State

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Home Only:

Illinois

Maryland

Minnesota

Away Only:

Michigan State

Penn State

Purdue

NORTHWESTERN

Home & Away:

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Penn State

Purdue

Home Only:

Indiana

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Away Only:

Iowa

Michigan

Ohio State

OHIO STATE

Home & Away:

Indiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Penn State

Wisconsin

Home Only:

Iowa

Michigan State

Northwestern

Away Only:

Illinois

Purdue

Rutgers

PENN STATE

Home & Away:

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan State

Minnesota

Northwestern

Ohio State

Rutgers

Home Only:

Michigan

Nebraska

Purdue

Away Only:

Illinois

Maryland

Wisconsin

PURDUE

Home & Away:

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Northwestern

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Home Only:

Maryland

Nebraska

Ohio State

Away Only:

Michigan State

Minnesota

Penn State

RUTGERS

Home & Away:

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Nebraska

Penn State

Purdue

Wisconsin

Home Only:

Iowa

Michigan State

Ohio State

Away Only:

Indiana

Minnesota

Northwestern

WISCONSIN

Home & Away:

Indiana

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Ohio State

Purdue

Rutgers

Home Only:

Iowa

Michigan

Penn State

Away Only:

Illinois

Maryland

Northwestern

