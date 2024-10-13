BREAKING: MSU Hoops Takes Massive Hit on Recruiting Trail
Michigan State men's basketball and Coach Tom Izzo were yet again close to landing an elite five-star prospect. Dwayne Aristode had the Spartans among his top schools, but on Sunday, he chose the Arizona Wildcats.
It marks bad news for the Spartans after what was a promising week, landing four-star forward Jordan Scott and becoming the presumptive favorite for another in four-star Cam Ward. Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports praised Aristode in his evaluation.
"Aristode is a jumbo wing with a ton of physical tools that should ultimately translate into a versatile two-way game," Finkelstein wrote. "He has terrific positional size at 6-foot-8 and an equally impressive frame. He’s not exceptionally long, with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, but is already strong and physical. He’s a high-level athlete who runs very well, is an explosive leaper, and can play up above the rim with ease. ... While Aristode’s physical tools, and even his recent improvements, are undeniable, there have also been moments where his body language and overall motor have been inconsistent. Maintaining that competitive consistency within his daily approach is obviously a key to maximizing both his current productivity and long-term potential, particularly for a player who is perhaps most naturally gifted on the defensive end of the floor."
Aristode is the No. 18-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, per 247Sports Composite rankings. Izzo recently discussed the finer points of recruiting at Big Ten Basketball Media Days, saying that money and fit can be the difference between commitment and losing out.
The Spartans are deep at forward, which could have been a deal-breaker for a blue-chipper like Aristode.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
