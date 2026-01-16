Former MSU DB Denson Transferring to Big Ten Program

Another notable former Michigan State player is staying in the Big Ten.

Outgoing MSU defensive back Justin Denson Jr. is headed to Purdue, he officially announced on his Twitter/X page on Thursday afternoon. Denson will start his time in West Lafayette, Ind., with three years of eligibility remaining.

Assuming Denson were to stick around with the Boilermakers for the next three seasons, he would end up facing his old team twice. Michigan State is set to travel to Purdue during the 2027 season, which will be Denson's redshirt junior year. The Spartans then host the Boilermakers in 2028, which should be his redshirt senior year.

Denson ended up appearing in 11 total games across his two seasons in East Lansing, making 15 total tackles. He was somebody MSU leaned on at the back end of the 2024 season after a wave of injuries impacted the secondary, with Denson playing a career-high 50 defensive snaps in the season finale against Rutgers. He also saw a dozen defensive snaps the week before that against his new team.

More on Denson

From left, Michigan State defensive backs Dillon Tatum, Justin Denson Jr., Ade Willie and Aveon Grose look on during camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the indoor practice facility in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Denson came to Michigan State as part of its 2024 class as a relatively highly regarded three-star recruit. On3's Industry Comparison rankings placed Denson 810th overall in the class, ranking him 83rd among safeties. Even though Denson is from Providence, R.I., he transferred in high school to Wyoming Seminary School in Pennsylvania, where he was ranked 19th in the state.

Getting Denson was a victory for Jonathan Smith , who was newly hired at the time. Denson had committed to the Spartans in July of 2023, when Mel Tucker was still the head coach. Even though Denson had offers from Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami (FL), and several other Power Four schools, he never decommitted and signed during that cycle's early period.

MSU's Current Safety Situation

Michigan State's Nikai Martinez, left, returns an interception as Angelo Grose, right, blocks during the fourth quarter in the game against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Denson is not the only safety that MSU is losing. Malik Spencer is departing the program with the exhaustion of his eligibility, and Armorion Smith is in the transfer portal.

The big news for the Spartans is that Nikai Martinez , who only appeared in four games in 2025 due to injury, is coming back next fall. More help is on the way via the transfer portal, too.

One addition to know is Maine transfer Devin Vaught , who has six career interceptions and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Somebody else to know is Louisiana Tech transfer Michael Richard . He often played nickelback this past season, but he can also rotate back and play safety as well.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

