BREAKING: Former MSU Forward Xavier Booker Settles on New Home
Former Michigan State forward Xavier Booker has found his new home.
Just three days after it was confirmed Booker had entered the transfer portal, the two-year Spartan has committed to UCLA, per On3's Joe Tipton.
Booker was expected to be one of Michigan State's premier players this season but was not able to meet the expectations that had built up upon his first year in East Lansing.
Initially starting the season as a member of the starting lineup, Booker was benched after just three games. He averaged just 12.8 minutes and played a total of 3 minutes in the NCAA Tournament, his only playing time coming in the Spartans' first-round meeting with Bryant.
Booker averaged just 4.7 points per game and 2.2 rebounds this season.
The year prior, his freshman campaign, the former five-star recruit showed tremendous promise for the Green and White, setting himself up for what was anticipated to be a breakout 2024-25 season.
Booker had opened up about how tough this season had been for him the day before the Spartans' matchup with Ole Miss in the Sweet 16.
"[I've learned] that I'm capable of fighting through anything," Booker said. "This is probably some of the hardest times I've ever been through in my life in terms of not getting the playing time that I wanted. ... This builds character later in life."
While it was a tough year for the 6-11 big man, Booker was able to be a part of much team success this season and will always be able to stay he experienced one of the many deep Tom Izzo tournament runs.
"It's been pretty fun," he said. "I mean, just being around a group of guys that I've been blessed to be around me. We all get along really well with each other, and we all make each other laugh. ... So, it's definitely a blessing to be a part of a group like this."
Booker now joins a UCLA team that is in need of pieces down low, and it's likely that his minutes will significantly increase.
He and the Bruins will face Michigan State next season.
