BREAKING: Spartan Forward Enters the Transfer Portal
Michigan State forward Xavier Booker has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Spartans, per a Michigan State spokesperson.
The former five-star recruit was unable to consistently get playing time from the Spartans’ head coach Tom Izzo.
In 60 games played, the forward started five games, averaging 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
According to 247Sports, Booker was the highest-rated recruit to commit to Michigan State under Izzo.
Booker began the first three games of his sophomore season in the starting lineup. After the breakout of junior forward Jaxon Kohler in the Champions Classic, Izzo decided to bench Booker.
In a role on the bench, Booker still couldn't get his perimeter shot to fall, shooting just 23 percent from 3-point range.
Booker still showed flashes of being a great player. The Spartan forward scored a career-high 18 points against Oakland back in December.
By the NCAA Tournament, Booker had played his way out of the rotation. After playing three minutes against Bryant in the First Round, he received a coaches’ decision DNP in the final three games.
Booker was the prize of the Spartans’ 2023 high school recruiting class, which was highly regarded entering the 2023-24 season. Alongside sophomore forward Coen Carr and redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr., Booker was supposed to be the next star in East Lansing. However, Booker never fulfilled the high praise he received out of high school.
Despite receiving limited playing time, Booker was one of the Spartans’ leading rim protectors, averaging 0.7 blocks per game.
Booker is a part of the growing trend in college basketball, as during the NIL era, players who don’t receive the playing time of their choosing decide to transfer away.
Booker was the third Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Spartan junior guard Tre Holloman and redshirt freshman guard Gehrig Normand also entered the portal after Michigan State’s season, which ended in the Elite Eight.
Booker will receive plenty of interest in the portal, as he still has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Many programs will go after Booker with the belief that under their own development and a new situation, Booker can thrive given his natural tools for his size.
