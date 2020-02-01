Cassius Winston & #14 Michigan State Fall Short At The Wisconsin Badgers

Kohl Center

Madison, WI

The #14 Michigan State Spartans went back on the road and picked up another Big Ten conference loss. They lost to the Wisconsin Badgers 64-63. The loss takes the men in green’s season record and conference record to 16-6 (8-3).

The Spartans had two players score in double-digits and were led by Cassius Winston who had 23 points. Rocket Watts drooped in 16 points and Xavier Tillman had 14 rebounds.

Tom Izzo said, “As disappointed as I am with our performance and a little embarrassed. I am happy for (Greg) Gard. I am a coach’s coach. We got our ass kicked by a team playing for their coach.”

Greg Gard the Wisconsin head coach said, “We played all right for 40 minutes. But we will try to get better and move on.”

The men in the green won the battle of the boards over the Badgers by a margin of 37-34. The Spartans had 12 turnovers. The Spartan defense allowed the Badgers to 41% shooting from the field and 32% from three.

Izzo added, “Maybe the first half of basketball that we have ever played. I can’t give them all the credit, but they did hit the shots.”

The Badgers had the lead in the 40 minutes of the game for 37:49. The Spartans led for twenty-five seconds. In all Tom Izzo played 11 players. Nine of them scored.

Izzo’s men had 14 assists on 25 baskets. The Spartans shot 40% from three, 40% from the field and 75% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in East Lansing, at the Breslin Center. They will be taking on Penn State. It can be seen on BTN at 7:00 PM ET.

