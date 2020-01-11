Cassius Winston Leads #8 Spartans Into The Depot Of The Boilermakers

The #8 Michigan State Spartans took the Minnesota Golden Gophers to the woodshed earlier this week, 74-58. That improved the men in green’s season record to 13-3 (5-0).

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Purdue. That game can be seen on CBS at Noon.

The Boilermakers are 2-3 in the Big Ten and 9-7 overall. But don’t be confused they are a very good team and a very dangerous team. Especially at home.

Mackey Arena is intense and one of the best environments in the nation, not just the Big Ten for basketball. Something Izzo has his team ready for.

“You know we played in big games, I mean when you're at Madison Square Garden, when you're at Seton Hall, those are big games. When you play against Duke at home, they are big games, but I don't think we are ready for that yet, I don't think our freshman are. I don't think our freshman were as ready tonight, so, it will be a new experience for them. It's a good time to go on the road and see where we are, but there is going to be a lot of basketball left right now. There are going to be a lot of teams. I stick with what I said, you know, I still think that five losses will win this league just looking at the league and looking at everybody and so the biggest thing that we have to do is prepare for that you know, maybe bring in the sound stuff tomorrow because I think we have to do a better job, I have to do a better job of making sure that our freshman are ready for this and yet you don't get a lot of time to do it, you know but it will be fun to do.”

In the above video, Spartan leader Cassius Winston. The best player in the Big Ten looks ahead to the Spartan invasion of Purdue.

The Spartans open Big Ten play 5-0 as previously mentioned. They are winning conference games by a 14 point margin on average.

