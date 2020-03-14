COVID-19 Brings Michigan State Basketball Season To An Abrupt Halt

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm and the residual waves have found themselves trickling down to the world of sports and of course Spartan athletics.

On Wednesday the Big Ten issued this statement: The Big Ten Conference’s main priority is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

At this time the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will continue to be held as scheduled. Postgame media availabilities will continue to take place at the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, however they will be held in larger designated areas of Bankers Life Fieldhouse in lieu of team locker rooms.

We will continue to consult with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Marion County Public Health Department and the NCAA leading up to and during the event to implement best practices and provide the most current information.

But just a few short hours later. At 11:43 AM with Michigan and Rutgers on the court warming up for their Big Ten tournament game, the Big Ten reversed course and issued this statement: The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

Now the NCAA has canceled the remainder of the basketball season. While fans dream of a later tournament or hope for eligibility being extended for seniors, we address the latest on those questions in the above video.

Tom Izzo said of the seasons abrupt end that, “I’m obviously disappointed to have our season come to such an abrupt end. It goes without saying, this is something that none of us have ever experienced. I feel most for our seniors, for guys like Cassius and Kyle and Conner, who wanted to have one last shot at March Madness. Telling them their career was over was extremely emotional. But these are unprecedented times and some things are bigger than basketball. The primary concern for all of us is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and fans.”

