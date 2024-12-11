Does Michigan State Have Any NBA Prospects?
The Michigan State Spartans are having an excellent start to the 2024-25 season.
Tom Izzo’s team is 7-2 and has won three consecutive games. The Spartans are 2-0 in their first two Big Ten games, which is a good place to be in the early going.
This MSU team has been so successful because it is a return to a classic Izzo team: a point guard who is an extension of Izzo on the floor with excellent defense and tenacious rebounding.
They look so much like the Izzo teams of old – and not just because Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr got Shannon Brown-style cornrows.
This Spartan team has several potential NBA prospects on this roster.
The last Spartan to hear his name called was Max Christie in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. Just one NBA prospect in the last few years could be directly related to their lack of regular season and NCAA Tournament success.
That could change with the potential professionals currently on the roster. But who could be MSU’s potential NBA players?
The first one is freshman guard Jase Richardson. The son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, Jase has already garnered some NBA interest.
NBADraft.net mocks Richardson 25th overall to the Memphis Grizzlies, pairing him with former Spartans star Jaren Jackson Jr. NBADraftRoom.com has him 35th overall to the Toronto Raptors.
Another intriguing Spartan prospect is forward Coen Carr. The high-flyer has started to show improvement in other areas of his game beyond just his athleticism.
While Carr does not have much of a jump shot yet, if he shows flashes of an improved offensive game, he could entice more scouts. While Izzo would like to have Carr for more than two years, it would be hard for him to stop Carr from achieving that dream.
Jaden Akins could make a roster because of his excellent size, shooting ability, and defensive presence. Xavier Booker has the shooting, self-creation upside, and defensive tendencies the NBA looks for in big men.
The Spartans' talented roster could take them far in March. Those players could be rewarded for their efforts by becoming NBA players.
