3 MSU Players in Top 10 in Key Statistics Among Big Ten
The Michigan State Spartans are riding high coming off of a huge blowout victory against Nebraska.
MSU has played well as of late. Through the team's first 10 games, it has a record of 8-2, nothing short of impressive to start its 2024 campaign.
However, MSU would not be in the position it is in if it weren't for its key contributors. Three of them have been redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr, junior guard Tre Holloman and junior forward Jaxon Kohler, who all rank Top 10 among players in the Big Ten in certain categories.
Fears comes off of a spectacular game that saw him lob a toss-up to sophomore forward Coen Carr from the ground, and is taking the MSU social pages by storm. Fears, though, has not been unfamiliar with assists on the season.
The young point guard leads the MSU squad on the year in average assists per game, which is at 5.9. Not only has Fears been effective for his team, but he has been among the conference's assists leaders.
Fears ranks fifth among Big Ten players in assists. He has been able to get the ball to his teammates when they are the most open to make the shots, only padding his' stats and helping the team win games.
Holloman, meanwhile, is tied for ninth in the category with 4.0 assists per game. The veteran guard has started the last three games for the Spartans and is clearly making an impact in the role.
Kohler also finds himself in a Big Ten Top-10 stat category.
The third-year forward is ranked seventh in the Big Ten in average rebounds per game, with an average of 8.3. Kohler's rebounding efforts have added much insurance for MSU and most recently came into play when the Spartans dominated Nebraska at home this past weekend.
Against the Cornhuskers, Kohler recorded 12 rebounds, and in the game prior against Minnesota, he posted 11 rebounds.
Kohler has been a firecracker for the squad this season. He, Fears and Holloman will look to continue their production for the rest of the way.
