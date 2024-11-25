Everything You Need to Know About Maui Invitational: When MSU Plays, Brackets, More
Michigan State men's basketball is gearing up for its first game of the Maui Invitational on Monday, its first of three games it will play in as many days.
As tip-off approaches, let's dive into everything you need to know about the tournament.
Below is the entire tournament schedule and how you can watch:
Game 1: Memphis vs. UConn
Date/time: Monday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. EST
How to watch: ESPN2
Game 2: Colorado vs. Michigan State
Date/time:: Monday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. EST
How to watch: ESPN2
Game 3: Auburn vs. Iowa State
Date/time: Monday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. EST
How to watch: ESPN U
Game 4: Dayton vs. North Carolina
Date/time: Monday, Nov. 25 at 11:30 p.m. EST
How to watch: ESPN2
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. loser of Game 2
Date/time: Tuesday, Nov. 25, 3:30 p.m. EST
How to watch: ESPN2
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2
Date/time: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6 p.m. EST
How to watch: ESPN
Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. loser of Game 4
Date/time: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8:30 p.m.
How to watch: ESPN U
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4
Date/time: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 11 p.m. EST
How to watch: ESPN
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. winner of Game 7
Date/time: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m. EST
How to watch: ESPN/ESPN2
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. winner of Game 8 (championship)
Date/time: Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST
How to watch: ESPN
Game 11: Loser of Game 6 vs. loser of Game 8
Date/time: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 9:30 p.m.
How to watch: ESPN 2
Game 12: Loser of Game 5 vs. loser of Game 7
Below are brackets for the winners and consolation contenders:
This will be Michigan State's sixth appearance in the Maui Invitational.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo said a successful trip would be if his team won it all.
"[I] think I know how good North Carolina is, I think I know how good UConn is, I think I know how good Colorado and Iowa State and Auburn are," Izzo said last week. "And I'm leaving out Dayton, and they're damn good. But I don't know -- I think they're good, I don't know how good. So, when I get there and see it a little bit, I'll have a better idea and maybe then I'll change. But I mean, we're going to go and try to see what we can do. But there's going to be some good teams that are going to come back 1-2, and there's going to be one or two good teams that could come back 0-3. And that's the way it is in this tournament."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.