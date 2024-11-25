Spartan Nation

Everything You Need to Know About Maui Invitational: When MSU Plays, Brackets, More

The Maui Invitational tips off on Monday. Here's everything you need to know.

Michigan State men's basketball is gearing up for its first game of the Maui Invitational on Monday, its first of three games it will play in as many days.

As tip-off approaches, let's dive into everything you need to know about the tournament.

Below is the entire tournament schedule and how you can watch:

Game 1: Memphis vs. UConn

Date/time: Monday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. EST

How to watch: ESPN2

Game 2: Colorado vs. Michigan State

Date/time:: Monday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. EST

How to watch: ESPN2

Game 3: Auburn vs. Iowa State

Date/time: Monday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. EST

How to watch: ESPN U

Game 4: Dayton vs. North Carolina

Date/time: Monday, Nov. 25 at 11:30 p.m. EST

How to watch: ESPN2

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. loser of Game 2

Date/time: Tuesday, Nov. 25, 3:30 p.m. EST

How to watch: ESPN2

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2

Date/time: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6 p.m. EST

How to watch: ESPN

Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. loser of Game 4

Date/time: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8:30 p.m.

How to watch: ESPN U

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4

Date/time: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 11 p.m. EST

How to watch: ESPN

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. winner of Game 7

Date/time: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m. EST

How to watch: ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. winner of Game 8 (championship)

Date/time: Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

How to watch: ESPN

Game 11: Loser of Game 6 vs. loser of Game 8

Date/time: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 9:30 p.m.

How to watch: ESPN 2

Game 12: Loser of Game 5 vs. loser of Game 7

Below are brackets for the winners and consolation contenders:

Maui Invitational Winners Bracket
Maui Invitational Consolation Bracket
This will be Michigan State's sixth appearance in the Maui Invitational.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo said a successful trip would be if his team won it all.

"[I] think I know how good North Carolina is, I think I know how good UConn is, I think I know how good Colorado and Iowa State and Auburn are," Izzo said last week. "And I'm leaving out Dayton, and they're damn good. But I don't know -- I think they're good, I don't know how good. So, when I get there and see it a little bit, I'll have a better idea and maybe then I'll change. But I mean, we're going to go and try to see what we can do. But there's going to be some good teams that are going to come back 1-2, and there's going to be one or two good teams that could come back 0-3. And that's the way it is in this tournament."

