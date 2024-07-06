EXCLUSIVE: Could Elite Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target Be the Answer For Second National Title?
Five-star forward Niko Bundalo is one of the best basketball players in the 2025 class and a top target for Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. The Western Reserve Academy standout led his school to a national prep championship and will be competing with the Serbian 18U National Team this summer.
Bundalo shared a story to me about witnessing the impact Izzo has on the Spartans community first-hand. He also told me about his admiration for the coach. Izzo has one national title to his name, the 2000 season, and he has been chasing a second ring ever since. He got close in 2009 but came one game short in a loss to North Carolina.
Recently, Izzo has been on a recruiting tear, and Bundalo is one of those players who could help him reach the top once more. Bundalo, who has the Spartans among his top teams, felt honored.
"It means the world they have so much faith in me," Bundalo told me. "They've made it very clear that they don't want any other guy at my position other than me to go there. I'm really their main guy. ... I think that coaching staff has a genuine and deep care for who I am as a person, not just as a basketball player. I'd be happy to have the opportunity to go there and give Coach Izzo his last championship ring or one of his last championship rings, because Lord knows what can happen ... It's honestly a blessing. Coach Izzo still has a lot to give to this game, but knowing that I could be one of the people that help him get that second one, it would just mean the world to me."
Bundalo has more than enough ability to be that player for Michigan State. Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the eighth-ranked power forward in the 2025 class, and the 24th-ranked player overall.
On3's evaluation of Bundalo was full of praise.
"Niko Bundalo is a skilled lefty with size," the evaluation read. "Listed at 6-10 he is comfortable on the ball, pushing the break under control. His teams (both HS and AAU) line him up at various spots in the half court and run offense through him. He is a good passer and processes reads quickly. He is a threat as a jump shooter ... He has [embraced] being more of a mismatch 4/5 and his game has gone to another level. He finishes well toward the rim. He is a good area rebounder and is a threat to start the offense ... There is a lot of production already in play here and a game that continues to evolve each time you see him."
Having spoken with Bundalo, I learned how competitive and driven he is. I believe those traits can separate him from other blue-chip recruits. They may also help him find success in East Lansing.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
