EXCLUSIVE: Spartan Basketball Legacy's Expectations For Freshman Season
Jase Richardson is one of the highest-rated recruits that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has secured in his time at the helm of the Spartans. Per 247Sports, Richardson is the 10th-highest-rated recruit, with a composite score of .9886.
Richardson was one of the top recruits of the 2024 class, and the gem of Izzo's haul. I spoke with Richardson after Thursday's Moneyball Sportswear basketball event. Richardson's father, Jason, played for Izzo more than 20 years ago. Jason was a key member of the Hall-of-Fame coach's 2000 National Championship team, before going on to a successful 14-year NBA career.
Jason's father gave him important advice throughout his recruiting process.
"He was just telling me to take my time with it, look at every school, look at every aspect of the school outside of athletics," Richardson told me at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday. "The academics, the campus life, for sure, and the fans."
I watched Richardson perform with his future teammate Coen Carr, a star of the 2023 recruiting class. While the event lacks the defense, intensity, and quality of competition that Richardson will face wearing the Green and White, he looked good. Richardson showed off his three-level scoring prowess and he exhibited good finishing ability. His acrobatics have to be seen to believe.
"It's fun. It's been super fun," Richardson said. "Playing with Coen, playing with all my guys, it's just been super fun and a super cool experience so far. I feel like we've really gelled these past four weeks."
This summer, Richardson will be looking to prepare for the college level. One of the biggest transitions will be the speed and physicality of the game.
"I feel like just physically the past four weeks I've physically been getting stronger, getting downhill faster and just, you know, building my body up for contact," Richardson said.
Richardson told me that Izzo sees him coming in as a freshman and getting minutes, helping the team in any way he is asked. Richardson's expectations for himself go beyond acrobatics and jump shots.
"Just try to be a great teammate, try to be a leader for my team," Richardson said. "Try to help them out."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.