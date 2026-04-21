The Fast Facts on New MSU Portal Target Christian Reeves

There is another new name to keep an eye on in Michigan State's transfer portal search for a center.

MSU reportedly hosted Charleston transfer Christian Reeves for an official visit on Sunday and Monday. He's just the second transfer portal prospect known to have visited campus, the other being Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke . Reeves averaged 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this season, making the All-CAA Third Team and the CAA All-Defensive Team. He's never attempted a three-pointer in his career and has made 62.2% of his free throws.

Reeves' Career

Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Clemson Tigers center Christian Reeves (14) works with a coaching assistant at a practice at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Reeves is currently ranked on 247Sports as the No. 167 prospect in the transfer portal this cycle. He's ranked 24th among those at the center position. Reeves is also reportedly visiting Kansas , so the Spartans are not the only big-name program that has gotten in on Reeves' recruitment.

The next school will be the fourth in Reeves' career. He began as a higher-end three-star prospect coming out of the famed Oak Hill Academy, choosing Duke . Reeves saw playing time sparingly as a freshman with the Blue Devils. The next season, Reeves had surgery on his right ankle. He only played in three games that season and got a medical waiver.

Clemson center Christian Reeves (14) warms up before tipoff at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C Monday, November 4, 2024. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reeves then moved on to Clemson , where he continued to struggle to find a footing as a significant contributor. He played in nearly every game but averaged only 5.0 minutes per appearance and 1.2 points.

Moving down to the CAA, a pretty textbook mid-major conference, has been the first time Reeves has seen serious minutes somewhere. Reeves will probably finally get his chance to get a big chunk of minutes at a high-major program next season, whether it's at MSU, Kansas, or somewhere else.

Why Reeves Could Succeed at MSU

There is reason to believe that Reeves can make the jump back to the high-major level. The lack of production at Duke and Clemson is a valid concern, but sometimes it takes a while for a 7-foot-2 guy to start sloping upward. That season at Charleston has undoubtedly helped Reeves' confidence.

One positive sign is that Reeves was better towards the end of the season. He started the season at Charleston as a starter, went to the bench for a bit, but then started the Cougars' final 12 games. During that time, Reeves averaged 15.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks.

Nov 21, 2024; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson center Christian Reeves (14) aims for a free throw during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, November 21, 2024; Clemson, SC, USA. | Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

He also averaged 27.3 minutes per game. That's also a great sign, because a lot of bigs aren't able to eat up so many minutes, which can be a bit of a problem when coaches tighten rotations in February and March. Of the 12 games this season with the most minutes logged by Reeves in 2025-26, 11 of them were during that final stretch as a starter. The other game was the game right before that stretch began, when Reeves played 31 minutes off the bench.

Reeves is also an elite rebounder. He ranked 26th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate (15.0%) this season and was 43rd in defensive rebounding rate (24.4%), according to KenPom . Reeves was also second in the CAA this season in box plus/minus (4.5), first in the conference in offensive rating (130.2), and sixth in defensive rating (101.7). He'd be a balanced answer to Michigan State's needs at the five .

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tells a story to the media while recalling his very first Sweet 16 during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans play the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images