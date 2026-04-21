MSU Reportedly Hosts New Transfer Portal Name on Visit

A new name has been entered into Michigan State's search for a center.

On Monday night, Jack Ebling reported on his show, "The Drive with Jack," that MSU had just hosted Charleston transfer Christian Reeves on a visit. The visit began on Sunday and wrapped up on Monday, with Reeves going next to a visit to Kansas, according to another report by 247Sports' Justin Thind.

Clemson center Christian Reeves (14) saves a ball near Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo (11) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, February 4, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reeves, who stands at 7-foot-2 and 255 pounds, averaged 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks this season for the Cougars, shooting 65.4% from the field, and starting 18 of his 31 appearances this season. He began his career with two seasons at Duke. Reeves then spent one season at Clemson before heading off to Charleston.

This is the second name to have visited Michigan State this portal cycle. Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke was in East Lansing on Friday and Saturday. A visit is also reportedly in the works with Washington transfer Franck Kepnang .

Quick Rundown on Reeves

As of now, Reeves is ranked 167th overall in the transfer portal, as well as 24th among centers on 247Sports, with the one season of eligibility remaining.

There are a lot of reasons to believe that Reeves can be a nice fit with MSU. His offensive rating of 130.2 this season was the highest number in the CAA. His defensive rating of 101.7 ranked sixth in the conference. His overall box plus/minus of 4.5 was second.

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tells a story to the media while recalling his very first Sweet 16 during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans play the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rebounding numbers were also very nice. KenPom had him as a top-50 rebounder on both ends of the court. His offensive rebounding rate of 15.0% ranked 26th in the nation. On the other end, his defensive rebounding rate of 24.4% was 43rd. He was first and third during CAA conference play in those categories, respectively.

Why Reeves Can Fit

That's three of the big factors that Michigan State needs to be looking for: somebody who can put some points on the board, a nice rebounder, and a nice rim protector.

The losses of Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler are a big reason why the Spartans need a big man who can provide some offense. Kohler averaged 12.5 points per game, and Cooper averaged 11.1. Reeves cannot make all that up by himself, but he and Bonke would be the types of guys who would help fill the void.

Concerns

Clemson center Christian Reeves (14) aims for a free throw during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, November 21, 2024; Clemson, SC, USA. | Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No portal prospect is perfect, though. Reeves isn't a perimeter threat (he hasn't even attempted a three in his career, in fact), for one. He also has a bit of a fouling problem, committing 3.5 fouls per 40 minutes this past season. This was a category Reeves did improve a lot in in 2025-26, though.

What's more of a problem is that Reeves usually doesn't play a ton of minutes. He averaged 21.4 minutes per game this season, though that number goes to 23.9 minutes per game when he was a starter. He only played 30+ minutes four times this past season.

Nov 4, 2024; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson center Christian Reeves (14) warms up before tipoff at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C Monday, November 4, 2024. | Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images