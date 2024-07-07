First Autograph NBA All-Star Devin Booker Asked For Was From MSU Legend
Devin Booker has established himself as one of the top guards in the NBA.
The four-time All-Star plays for former Michigan State men's basketball national champion Mat Ishbia's Phoenix Suns, who drafted Booker with the 13th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.
Booker, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, recently revealed the first autograph he ever asked for happened to be from a Spartan legend. In the following video posted by @CantGuardBook on X, Booker, who was signing basketballs, was asked who the first person he ever asked for an autograph from was. His answer: Drew Neitzel.
"Grand Rapids legend," Booker said. "I was actually at his camp. He went to Michigan State."
Neitzel played four seasons at Michigan State. He was part of the Spartans' run to the Final Four in his freshman season. He would return to start 34 games in his second year with the program.
Once his junior campaign rolled around, Neitzel became the leader of the team, averaging 18.1 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He made the All-Big Ten First Team and finished on the Wooden Award national ballot.
Neitzel finished fourth in the Big Ten in scoring.
In his final season with the Spartans, Neitzel averaged 13.9 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
Neitzel is sixth in program history in career minutes played (4,046), seventh in career assists (582), and third in 3-pointers made (273).
Booker was offered by Michigan State but ultimately chose Kentucky. He played one season for the Wildcats and was selected to the All-SEC Second Team. Booker would declare for the draft, which ended up working out pretty well for the nine-year NBA veteran.
Booker helped lead Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals, where the Suns ultimately fell to the Milwaukee Bucks. The following season, he finished fourth in MVP voting.
For a decorated star like Booker to have looked up to Neitzel at a young age says a lot about the impact the Spartan standout had on his fans.
Neitzel did not go on to play in the NBA but did play overseas for a bit.
