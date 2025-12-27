Starting MSU Tight End Planning to Enter Transfer Portal

Michigan State's tight end room suffered a big loss on Saturday evening.

Michael Masunas , who could have been the Spartans' leading returning tight end next season, is reportedly planning on entering the transfer portal. He had spent four seasons with the program and should have two years of eligibility left, assuming he were to pursue a medical redshirt for one of those years.

Michigan State's Michael Masunas celebrates a first down after a catch against Florida Atlantic during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

This past season, Masunas started nine of MSU's 12 games. He made 19 catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns during his first year where he truly became an active participant in the offense.

Michigan State was already going to have to replace top tight end Jack Velling , who had 359 yards and three touchdowns this past season. Now, the top returning tight end for the Spartans statistically is Jayden Savoury , who redshirted this year, but appeared in four games and made a 16-yard catch against Boston College.

More on Masunas

Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas (81) makes a catch for a first down against Michigan State during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In total, Masunas will depart East Lansing with 25 total appearances, 13 starts, 24 catches, 270 yards, and three touchdowns. Even though this is the second coaching change Masunas has seen happen at Michigan State, seeing him go is a little surprising, especially since tight ends coach Brian Wozniak is being retained.

Wozniak was not the person who recruited him, though. That was Ted Gilmore. Masunas chose MSU as a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 out of Chandler, Ariz. He was ranked 1,046th overall in his class on the 247Sports Composite and was 56th among tight ends. Masunas chose the Spartans over notable offers from Arizona, Florida State, Maryland, Tennessee, and Utah.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Michael Masunas | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Outgoing Transfers (19) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining); Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining)

Aug 30, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Michael Masunas (81) gets a first down against Florida Atlantic Owls linebacker Eddie Williams (3) in the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

