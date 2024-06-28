For MSU Basketball Star, It's About Giving Back to Teammates and Fans
The Michigan State Spartans are a long way from taking the court in November.
For the months of June and July, however, several Spartans will be taking the court at local Holt High School every Tuesday and Thursday (with the exception of Fourth of July week) to compete in Moneyball Sportswear's Pro-Am event. It is a low-stakes environment for the Spartans to remain in shape, stay connected to the game, with each other, and give back to the community.
Jeremy Fears Jr., one of the top recruits from Coach Tom Izzo's elite 2023 recruiting class, was one of the participating Spartans on Thursday. Fears played with fellow 2023 recruit Xavier Booker, and their team competed against transfer Szymon Zapala and freshman Kur Teng's squad.
Fears said that it was good to take the court with Zapala and Teng, who are both new faces.
"When we first got to practice, you know ... we played up and down and we got to run," he said. "It was just a good experience, being able to see those guys and help those guys. And obviously, I've been in the program for a year, so I kinda know a year or two, so just learning from AJ [Hoggard], Tyson [Walker], and all the upperclassmen that left. But being able to help them and kinda give them little pointers and tips."
Moneyball is a good way for Spartans to stay connected over the summer and remain in shape, but the competition offers little for improvement when it comes to a players' game. The defense is at a minimum, the intensity is lacking, and the quality of competition is not even close to what they will see in the winter.
"This is just, you know, being able to run, being able to get up and down," Fears said. "Support, show the fans some love. Be out here, you really, you know, appreciate that they came out. You know, they don't have to come out and it's showing up, showing out, trying to do anything I can for them."
Fears was recently granted a medical redshirt for last season. In December, Fears suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was out the rest of the season with just 12 games under his belt.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.