Former Michigan State guard Rocket Watts transfers to Mississippi State

Former Michigan State guard Rocket Watts committed to Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon.
East Lansing, Mich. – Rocket Watts officially found a new home on Saturday.

After rumors began circulating the past couple of weeks, the former Michigan State guard committed to Mississippi State.

"Trust the process," he wrote via his Instagram. "Never give focus on hate I receive and I could achieve more than they can dream."

In doing so, Watts becomes the fourth Spartan to transfer out of the program and pick a new school alongside Jack Hoiberg (Texas-Arlington), Thomas Kithier (Valparaiso), and Foster Loyer (Davidson).

At 6-foot-2 and 185-pounds, he started 15 contests for MSU in 2020 while averaging 7.7 points per game and shooting 78% from the free-throw line.

Watts struggled in conference play but scored 20 against Michigan, 21 against Duke, and a season-high 23 against Detroit Mercy.

As a freshman in 2019, he averaged nine points, 1.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game and earned All-Big Ten Freshman honors in the process.

Watts finished second on the team with 3-point field goals made (34) and averaged 10.2 ppg in Big Ten action to top it off. 

