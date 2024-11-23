Former Michigan State Star Finally Has Breakthrough Game
It was beginning to look like Gary Harris' slump would never end.
The former Michigan State Spartans star is in his fourth full season with the Orlando Magic and had forged a rather reliable role as a supplementary guard on a playoff team.
However, Harris had been embroiled in a miserable slump to begin the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
The 30-year-old registered three straight games without scoring a point between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18, representing his second scoreless stretch of the year (he went four games without a point earlier in the season). He then scored two points on Nov. 20.
Then, finally, Harris broke through, scoring 11 points during the Magic's Friday night win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He went 3-of-6 from three-point range and played 26 minutes, equaling his season high.
It marked the first time Harris had scored double figures since the season opener when he logged 18 points in a victory over the Miami Heat. That night, Harris drained six triples.
Obviously, Harris still has a long way to go. After all, he is averaging just 3.9 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting this season.
But his performance against the Lakers—who had previously been rolling — could be a sign of positive things to come for Harris.
The Fishers, In. native spent two seasons at Michigan State between 2012-13 and 2013-14, establishing himself as one of the better two-way guards in the contract.
He was then selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 19th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft and was immediately traded to the Denver Nuggets, where he appeared primed to become a potential All-Star candidate.
Harris enjoyed a few very impressive seasons in Denver, with his best year coming in 2017-18 when he registered 17.5 points per game on 48.5/39.6/82.7 shooting splits.
However, injuries unfortunately derailed Harris' career to the point where he has only played 60 games in any one individual campaign once since then.
The Nuggets traded Harris to the Magic midway through the 2020-21 season.
Harris owns career averages of 10.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game on 44.7/36.9/81.2 shooting splits.
We'll see if the veteran can begin to turn things around.
