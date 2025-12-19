Heat vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 19
The Miami Heat went into Brooklyn for a 106-95 win to end a five-game skid on Thursday night, and now face off against the Boston Celtics tonight.
Boston has had a few days off since losing to the Pistons at home, so the Celtics have a significant rest advantage along with home-court advantage on Friday night.
The oddsmakers have the Celtics as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Heat +6.5 (-110)
- Celtics -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: +220
- Celtics: -270
Total
- 231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Heat vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN-SU, NBCS-BOS
- Heat record: 15-12
- Celtics record: 15-11
Heat vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – questionable
- Pelle Larsson – questionable
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Terry Rozier – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Sam Hauser – probable
- Josh Minott – probable
- Max Shulga – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Amari Williams – out
Heat vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown OVER 29.5 Points (-112)
Jaylen Brown has taken over in Boston with Jayson Tatum out for the season. He leads the way with 29.3 points per game, and he’s trending up in recent weeks.
Brown averaged 27.7 points in six October games, 28.6 points in 14 November contests, and is up to 33.2 points per game through five games this month. He’s reached the 30-point mark in all five of those games and eight of his last nine overall.
The Heat are in the bottom half of the league with 116.9 points allowed per game, and have allowed big games to the likes of Michael Porter Jr., Brandon Ingram, and Franz Wagner in recent weeks.
Look for Brown to continue to carry the load for Boston as they host the Heat tonight.
Heat vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The Celtics have a few things on their side in this one. They’re the more rested team after Miami played last night, and they have home-court advantage to boot.
Boston is 8-5 at home as opposed to 7-6 on the road, but the real difference is for Miami. The Heat are 10-4 at home and just 5-8 on the road, and a win in Brooklyn doesn’t impress many people, especially when they didn’t cover.
I’ll take the Celtics to roll at home against a tired Heat team.
Pick: Celtics -6.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.