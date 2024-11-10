Former Michigan State Star Reignites Critical Part of His Game
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green may no longer be the two-way savant he once was, but he is proving he is still a force on the NBA level.
Green entered the NBA as a second-round pick out of Michigan State in 2012 without a defined role. He was too small to play up front, and he wasn't gifted enough of a scorer to play on the wing.
But then, the landscape quickly changed underneath Green's feet, allowing him to play a small-ball forward role which, in turn, permitted him to wreak havoc throughout the league.
Green displayed the ability to guard multiple positions with absurd effectiveness while also extending his range out beyond the three-point line, especially during the Warriors' 73-win campaign when he shot just under 39 percent from deep.
But the succeeding seven seasons, Green's perimeter shot seemed to abandon him, as he connected on under 30 percent of his triples four times and never broke 31 percent during that stretch.
However, since last year, the Spartan legend has appeared to rediscover his touch.
Green made good on 39.5 percent of his treys during the 2023-24 campaign, and through the early stages of this season, he is making 42.9 percent of his long-distance tries.
Obviously, it's a small sample size. Green has only played in nine games this year, but based on what he did last season, his efficiency from downtown could be very real.
The 34-year-old's newfound effectiveness from 3-point range has played a massive role in the Warriors getting off to a 7-2 start, including a win over the defending champion Boston Celtics.
Green is averaging 8.6 points per game and has hit double figures three times, topping out at 18 points in a win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 4.
We know that the wily defender is not going to score a ton of points, but the fact that he is once again making defenses respect his outside shot will be absolutely crucial to Golden State's success as the season progresses.
The Warriors suddenly look like contenders again, and Green becoming a long-range sniper is a big reason why.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.