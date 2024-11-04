Former Michigan State Star Sends Stern Warning To Top NBA Team
Michigan State Spartans legend Draymond Green has never been one to shy away from expressing his opinion. Heck, he is essentially taking the position of an analyst even though he is still an active player in the NBA.
Most recently, the Golden State Warriors star took aim at the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder are clear NBA championship contenders. They finished with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season, and they have gotten off to a blistering 6-0 start this year.
But Green sees a problem with Oklahoma City: the club's demeanor.
The Thunder have made it a habit of doing on-court postgame interviews as a team and then bark as a group after doing so.
Some may find it entertaining, but Green — a four-time NBA champion — isn't a fan.
"The one thing I will say about them is there's a certain readiness when you're ready to win," Green said on his show, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," last week. "And I don't care how old you are. The one thing I see with the OKC team that’s a little alarming for me is their postgame. Seven guys in the interview. There’s a certain seriousness it takes to win in this league, and there’s a certain fear you have to instill in a team, in order to win."
Green doesn't take issue with Oklahoma City enjoying itself as a team, but he thinks the Thunder may not take things seriously enough.
“You should have fun, but you have to understand, their moment is now — their moment started last year,” Green said. "You go out, you had that great regular season, your clock starts now. You’re no longer the team that’s just building through the draft; you’ve arrived.”
Green spent four seasons at Michigan State from 2008-09 to 2011-12. He was a part of two Final Four runs and even helped the Spartans make it all the way to the national championship game during his freshman year.
He was then selected by the Warriors in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft and has been a lynchpin in Golden State's four titles and six NBA Finals appearances since he arrived.
Green knows a thing or two about winning, so the Thunder may want to heed his advice.
