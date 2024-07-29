Former MSU Basketball All-American Hosts Giveaway in Return Home
Former Michigan State men's basketball star forward Miles Bridges was back home this past weekend.
The Charlotte Hornets forward returned to his hometown, Flint, Michigan, where he took part in the Flint City Pro-Am. Bridges was joined by other Spartan stars like former Michigan State center Marcus Bingham Jr. and point guard Tre Holloman.
Bridges also made sure to give back to his community during his stay. On Saturday afternoon, the former All-American hosted a backpack giveaway while also distributing pizza and ice cream at the Wayne the Barber barbershop in Flint.
“My thoughts on Miles Bridges coming today is it feels like a dream come true,” said the owner of the barbershop, Wayne Harrington, per The State News. “For a lot of these kids, history came true and he coming back and giving back to his community and these kids. A lot of them are less fortunate, so it’s always a big deal in my book for a local celebrity to come back, show love and give back to a community that he came from and helped raised him and give him the chance.”
The backpacks included school supplies and a t-shirt. A ticket raffle was also held by local actor and recording artist JJ Green while attendees were waiting in line for the event.
Bridges put on a show at the Flint City Pro-Am, but it was Holloman who made the most impact, scoring 47 points in Team McGee's overtime win.
Bridges was an exceptional college athlete in his two short years at Michigan State, having been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year for the 2016-17 season before having an epic sophomore campaign in which he was named a consensus second-team All-American, a first-team All-Big Ten honoree and a Naismith Award semifinalist.
The former Spartan averaged 17.0 points per game, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his 62 games at Michigan State.
Bridges would go on to be selected by the Hornets with the 12th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. He comes off his fifth active season in the NBA and recently agreed to a three-year, $75-million deal with Charlotte.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.