Former Spartan Goes Off for Career Game in Second NBA Season
Former Michigan State Spartan Max Christie had a career-defining performance, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a thrilling 114-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
In what was a back-and-forth affair, Christie’s explosive outing stole the spotlight, setting a new career-high with 28 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.
Christie’s performance came at a pivotal moment for the Lakers, who had been struggling to find consistency in their offense throughout the early part of the season. With LeBron James and Austin Reaves drawing much of the defensive attention, Christie took full advantage of the space created, showcasing his versatile scoring ability. His 28 points were a mix of smooth jump shots, drives to the basket, and efficient three-point shooting.
The second-year player from Michigan State was particularly effective from deep, knocking down four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc.
Christie’s offensive outburst was timely, as the Lakers found themselves in a tightly contested battle with the Trail Blazers. Portland had its own young star in Anfernee Simmons, and while the Blazers gave the Lakers everything they could handle, it was Christie’s steady hand that helped push the Lakers to a crucial win. His ability to create offense for himself, whether it was hitting pull-up jumpers or finishing strong at the rim, made him a constant threat.
Defensively, Christie was also solid. While the stats may not show it, he did his part in slowing down Portland’s perimeter players. His length and athleticism allowed him to contest shots and help disrupt offensive flow. The Lakers’ coaching staff was particularly pleased with how Christie managed to stay engaged on both ends of the floor, contributing to a balanced team effort.
This game was a key moment in Christie’s development as a player. After being drafted by the Lakers in 2023, he had shown flashes of potential but hadn’t yet put together a complete performance on this scale. Scoring 28 points in a high-stakes game, especially one that saw the Lakers needing every bit of offense to outlast the Trail Blazers, was a huge step forward for the young guard.
As the season progresses, it’s clear that Christie is continuing to grow into a key contributor for the Lakers. His ability to stretch the floor, defend, and make timely plays suggests that the former Spartan could have a bright future in the NBA.
