How Michigan State’s Last Battle with Duke Unfolded

Michigan State has started the season perfectly with three upset wins against ranked teams along the way, versus Arkansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina, respectively.

To keep their perfect year alive, they will need to pull off another upset victory against the #4-ranked Duke, which they have not faced since 2023, and will need all of the help they can get, regardless of how other games have gone without key starters.

Nov 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo questions a call during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

They have been preparing for this match much longer than any other game so far this season, and that has meant rigorous training accompanied by film study so that they can contain Duke's star players.

Normally, preparation would also include looking at the team's last game against their opponent, and going back to 2023, MSU's current stars were only just beginning to grow into their roles.

So how did that match go, and how did MSU's 2025 stars perform?

How MSU Played Against Duke In 2023

Nov 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) defends Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Spartans fought hard and well, being unranked while the Blue Devils were the ninth best team in the nation at the time, but their effort came up short by the final buzzer with a score of 74-65.

It may seem as though MSU was just the worst overall team, but that is far from the truth because they scored more or the same amount of points in both three-point shooting and in the paint.

Nov 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) shoots against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

It was in free throws that they lost the game, because the Spartans only had 12 attempts with seven made, while Duke had an immense 24 buckets out of 30 shots.

Had MSU not fouled Duke so many times, therein keeping them off the line, they would have had a very real chance to come out on top.

That chance is back again with their next game, and the Spartans have some huge players who were around in 2023's match against Duke, so how did they do specifically?

How MSU's 2025 Stars Performed

Nov 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) dunks the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Out of 2025's starters and prominent players, only three had any playing time against Duke, Carson Cooper, Coen Carr, and Jeremy Fears Jr.

They combined for nine rebounds, two assists, and eight total points, playing a much more support-based role than what they do nowadays.

Nov 6, 2023; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) scores against the James Madison Dukes in the first half Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

It is also prevalent to mention that Jaxon Kohler was present on the listed roster, but he never ended up touching the court.

The performance was great for what could have been expected out of the much younger players, and their play has only gone up since then and hopefully they can get their first win against Duke by upsetting them this Saturday.