Frankie Fidler Talks About Choosing Michigan State, Tom Izzo Over Wisconsin
Michigan State men's basketball Coach Tom Izzo made a big move this offseason by bringing in his first transfer since Tyson Walker -- forward Frankie Fidler from the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Fidler, who announced his commitment to the Spartans back in April, was quite close to choosing Wisconsin when it came down to his final four destinations. Michigan State and Wisconsin were joined by Creighton and Nebraska as his top candidates.
On a recent episode of "The Spiro Avenue Show," Fidler discussed what went into his decision to choose Michigan State over the Badgers.
"One of my best friends, Chucky Hepburn, was at Wisconsin at the time, and I really wanted to play with him," Fidler said. "So, I think that connection had me leaning towards Wisconsin. But after my visit here, it really blew me out of the water, and I really enjoyed my time here."
When it came down to it, there were a couple significant factors that influenced Fidler's decision.
"One of the biggest things is the team camaraderie when I first got here," he said. "I got in at like 11 to the hotel, and three or four other guys were there to greet me. So, I kind of felt the family-type atmosphere from Day 1. And then I think playing under Coach Izzo is something that [is] really once in a lifetime, and it would be hard to pass that up."
Fidler had decided to postpone his original announcement.
"My plan was to commit that Monday right after my Michigan State visit," he said. "But I just didn't think it was fair to come here and commit somewhere two days after. So, definitely coming here made me delay that decision. But kind of after my visit, I kind of knew that this is where I wanted to be."
Fidler joins the Spartans with one year of eligibility remaining. He played three seasons at Omaha, where he was named to the 2023-24 All-Summit First Team. Fidler averaged 20.1 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists last season.
The transfer wing will likely be Michigan State's starting small forward next season.
