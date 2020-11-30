Hauser: Ball Movement Will Make Michigan State 'Dangerous'

Joey Hauser, a transfer from Marquette forced to sit out last year, thinks he's figured out how the Spartans can maximize their potential.

East Lansing, MI – For the first time in years, Michigan State entered the college basketball season without Cassius Winston or Xavier Tillman Sr., two players who had become pillars of a prominent program.

In their absence, there's no way MSU looks good early and continues to be among the best in the conference, right?

Wrong.

Against Eastern Michigan, the Spartans moved the ball exceptionally well, shooting 54.5% from the field, and scoring 30 baskets on 27 assists.

Not much changed vs. Notre Dame, who was completely shut down by MSU for nearly 10-minutes, while Michigan State coasted on a 26-0 run.

And they ended game two with 26 assists on 30 made shots – some things never change.

"That might be the storyline of this team now … which means we're moving the ball; we're passing the ball, and I was proud of my guys," Tom Izzo told reporters during a videoconference.

Joey Hauser, a transfer from Marquette forced to sit out last year, thinks he's figured out how the Spartans can maximize their potential.

"We got tons of guys that can score the ball … that's what's going to make us dangerous is when we're moving that ball; we're playing off each other – we got guys in every spot that are going to score the ball," said Hauser. "We got tons of shooters and guys that can score down low. That's going to kind of be our mojo going through the season."

